Eric Buchanan

Hawkins County finance director Eric Buchanan, left, explained to the commission’s Budget Committee on Dec. 12 that the due to inflation the current $10,000 bid threshold isn’t always practical.

 Jeff Bobo

The Hawkins County Commission will consider a resolution later this month taking advantage of a new state law that allows city and county governmental agencies increase their bid threshold from $10,000 to $25,000.

Rogersville, TN

Dec. 12, 2022

Trending Recipe Videos