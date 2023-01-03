The Hawkins County Commission will consider a resolution later this month taking advantage of a new state law that allows city and county governmental agencies increase their bid threshold from $10,000 to $25,000.
Prior to this state law change, city and county governmental agencies were required to advertise for competitive bids for any item purchased or contracted service that exceeds $10,000.
County finance director Eric Buchanan told the commission’s Budget Committee at its Dec. 12 meeting the state recognized that inflation had made the $10,000 bid threshold impractical.
“The value of a dollar unfortunately is not what it used to be, so we’re bidding things out that we never used to have to bid out before,” Buchanan told commissioners. “We would still follow suit like we do now in that we would get three written quotes, when possible, for purchases costing less than the bid threshold, but more than 40 percent of the bid threshold.”
Buchanan noted that the county always tries to find the best value, which doesn’t always mean the least expensive price, depending on which venders submit quotes and if the county has had good or bad experiences with them in the past.
The Rogersville City School Board of Education voted to increase its bid threshold for $25,000 at its December meeting.
The Budget Committee voted 6-0 to place a resolution on the Jan. 23 commission agenda to increase the bid threshold from $10,000 to $25,000.