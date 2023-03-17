The Surgoinsville BMA voted 6-0 at the March 13 meeting to remove its controversial chicken ordinance from consideration.
The idea to scrap this ordinance comes after a group of concerned citizens attended the workshop earlier this month to explain why the proposal should be altered to better fit the lifestyle of Hawkins County.
Alderman Kaley Mierek made the motion to eliminate the chicken ordinance from consideration, with Alderman Warren Bishop seconding it. All other Aldermen and Mayor Graham voted “yes” to withdraw the ordinance from consideration.
After passing the motion to scrap the idea, Mayor Graham stated, “We are not going to do any further discussion tonight on the chicken ordinance.”
The intent of the ordinance was to address chickens running at large within the city, and it was approved on the first of two required readings at the BMA’s January meeting. Local residents objected to various guidelines imposed by the proposed ordinance such as a permit fee to keep chickens, required coop inspections, and limitations on the number of chickens allowed based on property size.
Mayor Graham stated that the BMA would look into a better way of handling nuisance animals without adding any extra burden for other livestock owners.
Acceptance of TLG plan for magnetic flow meter
In other business, the BMA voted 6-0 to authorize Mayor Graham to execute the agreement with The Lane Group (TLG) for the installation of a magnetic flow meter on the discharge side of the sewer lift station that serves Surgoinsville Elementary and Middle Schools.
The estimated $25,000 project will include the installation of a magnetic flow meter, a transmitter to send signals to the sanitation department, and electrical services for these components to work.
The thought behind a magnetic flow meter is that an electric signal will be sent through the discharging water, monitoring the grease buildup. This will allow for earlier detection of pollutants to be cleaned out and ensure long-lasting use of equipment.
No completion date has been set as of yet as TLG is in the process of developing a plan for scheduling and contractor hiring for the project. This coincides with a recent survey performed by TDEC on the town’s sewer.
TDEC inspection of sewers
The Surgoinsville BMA discussed the issues presented by an inspection performed by Corey Click from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and his recommendations to bring the town to get back into compliance.
The inspection found that sewer service was given to customers without proper documentation that newly installed components were watertight and not connected to drain fields. It was also discovered that a pump station showed evidence of grease buildup.
TDEC also stated in its letter to Surgoinsville that the town’s permit to continue operation of the sewer system would expire on December 31, 2023, and that the town would have to apply for recertification 180 days prior to expiration.
It was also noted that this was the first time that Surgoinsville had violations on an inspection.
Mayor Graham said of the inspection, “None of it sounds like a problem to me, I think we can take care of it.”
However, City Attorney Joe May warned that wording of environmental conservation, “can sometimes be deceptively simple.”
Mayor Graham explained that things had been good for the sewer system recently with reports being submitted on time, however, he agreed, “Whatever Corey (the TDEC agent) wants us to do, we’ll comply with.”
A detailed action plan is required by TDEC to be submitted by April 3. Mayor Graham informed that a plan was in development with the city’s sanitation commission to ensure compliance with TDEC standards and continued operation of the sewer systems.