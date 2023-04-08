Surgoinsville Sanitation Commissioner, Bobby Hickman, asked the Surgoinsville BMA during its April 3 workshop if a stricter curfew could be implemented at the Riverfront Park after an increase in vandalism at the bathrooms.
Hickman explained that despite placing locks and latches on the doors and signs warning that everyone was on camera were not working to prevent this destruction.
“We’re going to have to do something about the bathrooms,” Hickman said, “We’re going to have to put a curfew or something on that park down there. They’re destroying our bathrooms.
'They’re using everything but the toilets'
Hickman detailed after Mayor Merrell Graham’s inquiries, “They tore the men’s bathroom door off,” and further stated that he had tried to lock the entrance, but that had been busted out as well, “They busted everything, broke my (door) handle off and everything.”
Police Chief James Hammonds added to Hickman’s argument, commenting, “(People) are using everything but the toilets.”
Hickman further elaborated that not only were those individuals not using the toilets, but the used toilet paper was being thrown haphazardly across the bathroom and park, leading to constant problems where Hickman and his workers had to continually clean the mess up.
Chief Hammonds and Hickman both also explained that during the weekend of the vendor fair at the park, local kids were throwing axes from a game set up at the park and screaming loudly at around 1 in the morning.
However, local law enforcement has been unable to handle these issues because no one has called in the disturbance on time.
“That’s the biggest problem, no one calls,” Chief Hammonds said.
'I’d hate to see it ruined'
Hickman explained these issues were a weekly problem that he was facing in attempting to keep the Riverfront Park a welcoming place for the majority of law-abiding residents as the current ways of curving vandals is not working.
Chief Hammonds stated that though park had working cameras and signs stating so, “With so many people walking in and out of there, you’d never be able to figure out which one,” vandalized the bathrooms.
Alderman Warren Bishop suggested that an ordinance could be discussed, written, and voted on to create a stricter curfew at the park and limit the issues the Public Works Department was facing, though more discussion will be needed to figure out a solution.
“Everyone says it’s a nice place,” Hickman stated, “I’d hate to see it ruined.”
A budget to renovate the parks
In other business regarding parks, Mayor Graham stated to the BMA that he would like to see money put into next year’s budget to renovate the Riverfront and Creekside parks as Hickman stated that he had found a company that could repave the walkway for $5800.
Hickman also stated, “They could seal it and patch it to where they never have to do it again for $7000.”
Mayor Graham said that he would like to see a sidewalk installed at the Creekside park for easier access rather than the dirt and rock path currently there and to see stairs put in on the hill to limit the danger of walking down it.
It was discussed that in the past, the town had gotten a bid to install steps for $60,000, however the BMA stated that other options and pricing would be looked into to make the parks more accessible for residents.
“All I’m saying is I’d like to put it in the budget then maybe look at some prices and see. You know, there’s ways of cutting the costs on doing that,” Mayor Graham stated.