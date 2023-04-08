Bobby Hickman asked if stricter enforcements could be implemented for the Riverfront Park to cut down on recent rampant vandalism.

 Christian Bruno

Surgoinsville Sanitation Commissioner, Bobby Hickman, asked the Surgoinsville BMA during its April 3 workshop if a stricter curfew could be implemented at the Riverfront Park after an increase in vandalism at the bathrooms.

