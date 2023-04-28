IMG_0316.jpeg

The Public Buildings Committee recommended Tuesday extending the existing green awning to create a gabled roof for the newly named East Hawkins County Complex. The architect said that much less expensive than replacing the flat membrane.

IMG_0316.jpeg

 Jeff Bobo

Hawkins County commissioners learned this week that the least expensive roof repair option for the former Church Hill bank building purchased earlier this year is about $60,000.

Rogersville, TN

April 25 2023

