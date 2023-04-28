Hawkins County commissioners learned this week that the least expensive roof repair option for the former Church Hill bank building purchased earlier this year is about $60,000.
That’s not including relocating, and probably replacing the 20-year-old HVAC unit on the roof.
On Tuesday the commission’s Public Safety Committee heard a report from architect Brian Alderson who is working on the former bank which is now named the East Hawkins County Complex.
In January the Hawkins County Commission voted to purchase the former bank building at 150 S. Central Avenue adjacent to the Food Lion complex for $550,000. The building will be the new location of Church Hill’s County Clerk and Trustee satellite offices, as well as a sheriff substation.
The cost of the building along with the cost any renovations/improvements that building will require, will also be drawn from the county’s ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds.
The building includes the 3,244 square feet and sits on 5.18 acres
As a result of a pre-purchase inspection commissioners knew they would have to put a roof on.
Although it’s currently not leaking commissioners decided to replace the roof now before they move their equipment into the building and risk suffering water damage later.
The Public Buildings Committee asked Alderson to recommend whether they should convert an existing awning on the roof which is open in the middle into a gabled roof; or replace the membrane and keep the flat roof.
Alderson said roof membranes generally last about 20 years, and the one on the bank building is near the end of its useful life.
He noted, however that it will be difficult to replace the membrane with the awning in place, but it will be very expensive to take the awning down.
“You’d have to bring in a crane to take all of the screen off,” Alderson said. “You have all of those metal brackets that are basically attached to the existing roof. They would have to be worked around in terms of putting a new roof membrane down on top. … That’s going to be a pretty expensive proposition.”
Alderson added, “If you want to keep the existing roof screen (awning), but a cap in the middle, you’re probably in the $50,000 range. Then you add general contractor’s overhead profit you’re in the $60,000 range to do that.
The committee agreed to present the $60,000 gabled roof option to the Budget Committee during the 2023-24 fiscal year budget hearings next month.
Justice Center HVAC
In October of 2022 the commission agreed to allocate $3.1 million of ARPA funds toward priority capital projects including the Justice Center leaking roof and HVAC replacement, and paving the parking lot; Courthouse Annex roof, HVAC, windows, floors, and exterior repairs; and the Hawkins County Courthouse updated HVAC controls and painting exterior wood trim and the steeple.
Alderson said he has completed all the drawings for replacing the rooftop HVAC units which is estimated at $1.187 million.
That project includes 24 rooftop units.
Alderson said HVAC bids can be advertised as early as next week. Once those bids are advertised he will begin working on specifications and a cost estimate for the Justice Center roof replacement project.