Surgoinsville chickens

This photo taken by Surgoinsville Vice Mayor Bobby Jarnagin shows hens running free in town. Mayor Merrell Graham stated that the BMA found an ordinance passed in 1992 that prohibits fowls running loose and that it would amend it to allow for chicken ownership and inspections of repeat offenders.

Bobby Jarnagin

After months of debate about Surgoinsville’s controversial proposed chicken ordinance it turns out that the town already had chicken regulations on the books for more than 30 years.

Surgoinsville, TN

April 3 2023

Trending Recipe Videos