After months of debate about Surgoinsville’s controversial proposed chicken ordinance it turns out that the town already had chicken regulations on the books for more than 30 years.
During The Surgoinsville Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s April 3 workshop, Mayor Merrell Graham reported that an older ordinance dealing with fowls running loose was found in the town’s municipal code.
Graham said the older ordinance was going to be kept in the town’s municipal code with amendments to allow fowl ownership, but address those who create a nuisance.
The old ordinance, which was approved in 1992, was found after the BMA had agreed to withdraw a new “chicken ordinance” that had been approved on first reading in January. That ordinance was scrapped after group of concerned citizens voice their displeasure with new restrictions.
The new proposed ordinance required chicken owners to purchase a permit from the town, submit to city inspections of their coops, and limited the number of chickens allowed based on the size of the property.
“Our ordinance that exists right now deals with fowls running loose,” Graham said. “That’s all we want to do, is control the fowls. We don’t want them running all over the streets or in neighbors’ yards.”
Graham added that the BMA was not trying to keep citizens from owning chickens, emphasizing that they merely want to control a growing issue with police calls over loose chickens and ducks.
The 1992 ordinance
The ordinance passed in 1992 prohibits any livestock animal from running loose in any street, alleyway, or unenclosed lot.
The ordinance further defines that all fowls within city limits must be kept in pens that are maintained and cleaned with adequate food and water. All fowls must also be kept in such a manner so as not to become a nuisance to others.
The BMA admitted that it was unaware of the current ordinance, but that this was the template used for the new ordinance. The option of disallowing hens was looked into, however, the BMA was not fully committed to this choice.
A concerned citizen, who attended the workshop, stated that further action is unnecessary unless the BMA needed to define a penalty for nuisance owners. She said she’d also take issue with disallowing roosters to be owned.
“Sometimes (roosters are) just the luck of the draw when you get new chicks,” the citizen said. She further added that if a livestock owner had enough space, it was not a concern with becoming a nuisance.
‘We just want them confined’
Aldermen Warren Bishop and Bobby Jarnagin explained that the only changes being made to the ordinance were to encompass all fowls kept by people within city limits.
“If you have five acres, we don’t have any control over it,” Jarnagin stated. He also said that a growing issue with ducks becoming a nuisance to neighbors was a big reason why the old ordinance was being amended.
Bishop gave the example, “If someone wants to bring a peacock in, they can bring a peacock in.” Under current regulations owner may be fined if they are not responsible for their animal.
The BMA agreed that the old ordinance with amendments made to encompass all fowls would be the best course of action. The city to fine irresponsible owners in Municipal Court. Amendments will be considered at the April 10 BMA meeting.
“It was never the intention to keep anybody from having chickens,” Jarnagin stated. “We just want them confined.”