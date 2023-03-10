In the face of public opposition members of the Surgoinsville Board of Mayor and Aldermen said Monday they will support a motion to scrap the proposed chicken ordinance when the board meets again on March 13.
Approximately 20 Surgoinsville residents attended Monday’s BMA workshop to express their concerns about what they deem as an unnecessary chicken regulating ordinance.
The original proposal, which was passed on first reading in January, imposed a $25 permit fee for chicken owners, required their chicken coops to be inspected by the town, and set limits on the number of chickens people could keep based on their property size.
Alderman Bobby Jarnagin began Monday’s workshop by stating the main objective with the chicken ordinance was so that everybody would keep their chickens on their property in a pen. He stated that there had been instances of fowls causing a disturbance by getting off the owners’ property.
“We just can’t have that,” Jarnagin said.
Residents stated that there was a better way to handle this. Rather than creating a new law, the townspeople would prefer to preserve a way of life in East Tennessee that has been kept up since its first settlers.
‘We love this lifestyle’
Surgoinville resident Joe Fore summed up the feelings of the crowd
“We’re here because we love this area and we love this lifestyle,” Fore said
He argued that East Tennessee was settled by Scottish and Irish immigrants who escaped oppressive English rule.
“Every time (the Scottish or Irish) turned around, there was a new law, a new tax, a new fee, a new fine,” Fore stated. “They couldn’t do anything.”
Fore said part of the freedom they sought was through farming and the ability to raise livestock without government interference.
“That’s who we are,” Fore said. “As a mountain people, we don’t like someone to dictate every little thing that we do.”
Fore added, “So many people have chickens because chicken prices have doubled, egg prices have tripled. Part of our culture is we’re a self-reliant people.”
Residents agreed that their chickens help provide food for their families without having to rely on someone else, and not having to deal with rising prices.
“Let’s make laws or ordinances that are enforced with fines or fees or penalties just our last course of action,” Fore said. “I understand that if these things create a nuisance, they can be dealt with individually.”
Other residents agreed with Fore’s arguments.
Finding middle ground
Jarnagin noted that although the BMA approved the first reading of the ordinance, the board always intended on revisiting the ordinance and making adjustments. The original ordiannce draft was a boilerplate ordinance utilized by other communities across the state.
Alderman Kaley Mierek added, “We did not propose the first reading. That was brought to us to read, to adjust, to vote on. Part of the proposed $25 permit, which I did disagree with, was to cover the cost of police calls to go check on chickens.”
Alderman Warren Bishop said he sent the other aldermen a proposal that was suggested by some of the townspeople who worried about the new law.
That proposal states, “Any resident of Surgoinsville is responsible for keeping any animal on their property or on public walkways. In the latter case, animals may be accompanied by the owner or owner’s agent, who shall keep animals under control and shall remove any feces they deposit. For the first infraction, owners will receive a warning. Subsequent infractions shall be subject to a $50 civil fine.”
Many of the residents expressed, “That’s fair.”
State law
Alderman Randall Collier read a Tennessee state law already in place regarding irresponsible animal ownership.
Tennessee Code Annotated 44-8-401 states, “It is unlawful for the owners of any livestock, as livestock is commonly known and defined, to willfully allow the livestock to run at large in this state.” The offense of this code is labeled as a Class C Misdemeanor, punishable by no more than 30 days in jail and/or fines or fees of up to $50.”
Collier and City Attorney Joe May said that in order to deal with issues at a city level, rather than in Sessions Court, an ordinance would have to be approved that allows for the City of Surgoinsville to enforce that law in Municipal Court.
May agreed, stating that this issue would be, “The same as traffic tickets” issued by the city police.
Mierek added, “In order to enforce this at a municipal level, versus a state level, we have to pass an ordinance that says the same thing, but you have to pass an ordinance. That’s what we were doing. Taking a larger-scale ordinance and adjusting it to fit a small town.”
More work needed
Board members said that when the board meets in regular session on March 13 it will approve a motion to abolish the first reading of the chicken ordinance.
“Just keep the state law and don’t do anything else,” a citizen urged.
The residents also asked that they be allowed to hear and read the new proposal to ensure fairness to responsible animal keepers without having to pay for, “a few bad eggs.” The board ensured that they would allow the public to learn the new proposal before any action is taken on it.
Police Chief James Hammonds asked, “Will (the BMA) give me the opportunity to fix (this issue) first before we go any further? I’ll go talk to all these people who have chickens running loose and try to fix it.”
The BMA relented that they would allow the opportunity for the issue of loose chickens to be handled in this matter before voting on any new ordinances regarding the problem.
The people of Surgoinsville in attendance assured that most issues could be handled by a community coming together and helping each other out, though an agreement was found that in order to punish repeat offenders on the small-scale municipal level, a fair ordinance could and would be passed with a majority approval.