The Public Safety Committee (PSC) voted last week to recommend a $130,000 contribution to the Church Hill Rescue Squad after chief Tim Coup took county commissioners to task for failing to act on his previous requests.
Coup told the PSC at its April 20 meeting he and other members have made formal requests on multiple occasions for funding to address dire needs in his agency including equipment, and capital improvements to their station.
A $350,000 request from the Hawkins County Rescue Squad to pay for equipment has been recommended by the Budget Committee and was set to be voted on at Monday’s full county commission meeting.
Coup said he felt the CHRS requests had fallen on deaf ears. They originally requested $80,000, but in light the magnitude of problems they need to address Coup asked the PSC for $130,000.
The Rescue Squads are often mistaken for EMS, which operates an ambulance service in Hawkins County with paid staff. The rescue squads are comprised of volunteers who are trained to respond to a variety of emergencies such as river rescues, collapsed trenches, and mountain rescues to name a few. They are most frequently dispatched to respond to vehicular accidents.
The service area boundary between CHRS and HCRS is at Stoney Point in Surgoinsville. Although HCRS has a larger area, Coup noted that the CHRS has the county’s most populous city in Church Hill, and most densely populated city in Mount Carmel.
Coup told the PSC the CHRS only has two rescue trucks in service, one of which is 16 years old, and the other which was recently financed for $130,000, with a $13,000 annual payment.
Coup noted that as with the HCRS, his station is an emergency shelter. When the TVA’s rolling blackouts caused power outages in sub-zero weather earlier this year, Coup was unable to open his station as a shelter due to the emergency generator being down and unserviceable. The cost estimate for a new natural gas generator is $36,000.
Coup said the station’s HVAC system is also almost completely out and is running so inefficiently their electric bill has increased to between $400 and $600 per month over the past two years. Their electric bill now runs anywhere from $1,100 to $1,400 a month because the HVAC has to run constantly.
Replacing both HVAC units was estimated at $12,000, which was for the equipment with installation labor donated.
Coup said the funding is also needed to help pay for a serious drainage/erosion problem in the station parking lot. A company has volunteered the labor if they can come up with materials, which are estimated at $15,000.
Coup told the PSC he and others beleive that the needs of emergency agencies on the east end of Hawkins County are overlooked by the commission as a whole.
“There are agencies outside of the Rogersville area that need help,” Coup added. “…Our agency along with myself feel our request of being such a small amount has been overlooked. We feel that we have no support other than the commissioners who have reached out to me. Less than half have reached out about daily operations, showing support and gratitude for what we do for this county, and also for the ARPA funds we requested.”
The PSC voted 6-0 in favor of a motion from Commissioner John Gibson recommending the full $130,000 contribution to the the Budget Committee. The funding source will be determined by the Budget Committee.
Commissioner Jason Roach, who chairs the Budget Committee, told Coup the final amount awarded will depend on how much ARPA/Opioid Lawsuit funding remains. That total wasn’t available to the PSC on April 10, although it was estimated at $350,000.
This request will be considered by the Budget Committee on May 15.