Tim Coup

Church Hill Rescue Squad Chief Tim Coup, left, told the county commissions Public Safety Committee on April 20 he felt his funding requests to address dire equipment and facility needs had been overlooked by the commission as a whole.

 Jeff Bobo

The Public Safety Committee (PSC) voted last week to recommend a $130,000 contribution to the Church Hill Rescue Squad after chief Tim Coup took county commissioners to task for failing to act on his previous requests.

Rogersville, TN

April 20, 2023

