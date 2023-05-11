Budget

On Wednesday, May 10, Hawkins County finance director Eric Buchanan, left, presented the county commission’s Budget Committee with the first draft of the proposed 2023-24 fiscal year budget.

 Jeff Bobo

Although the first draft of the proposed 2023-24 fiscal year budget has a $2 million deficit, that wasn’t as bad as Budget Committee members and Hawkins County finance director Eric Buchanan were anticipating.

Rogersville, TN

May 10, 2023

