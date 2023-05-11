Although the first draft of the proposed 2023-24 fiscal year budget has a $2 million deficit, that wasn’t as bad as Budget Committee members and Hawkins County finance director Eric Buchanan were anticipating.
To put that into perspective, last year the first draft of the 2022-23 budget showed a $2 million deficit as well. The County Commission eventually approved a budget that was $1.6 million in the red, projecting to use savings to make up the shortfall.
Buchanan told the commission’s Budget Committee Wednesday that when actual numbers for 2022-23 are finalized, he’s projecting that they only use $178,000 of the general fund’s $12.5 million reserve to balance the 2022-23 budget.
Traditionally Buchanan estimates revenue low and expenditures high to create a buffer that helps reduce, or eliminate the need to use savings to address a projected deficit.
Buchanan told the Budget Committee the 2022-23 budget will benefit from most county offices ending the current fiscal year with a surplus. Those surplus funds will be returned to the general fund.
Wednesday, May 10, was the first day of Budget Committee hearings for the proposed 2023-24 budget.
The Budget Committee received a rundown on the first draft of the budget before hearing requests from office holders.
Thursday was set aside for non-profit agencies seeking contributions from the county, and the hearings will conclude Friday with more office holder requests.
Record breaking ‘ratio’ adjustment
Commissioners learned in March they would be starting the 2023-24 budget process with an estimated $1.7 million property tax revenue shortfall compared to the previous year’s numbers.
Two years after the real estate reappraisals there’s what’s called a “ratio year” in which personal property value (industrial equipment) and public utility property value are adjusted by the state to offset increases in real property values.
Ordinarily that number is inconsequential to the overall budget. But, with the price of real estate skyrocketing, this year’s ratio adjustment is by far the highest it’s ever been.
That $1.7 million shortfall is for overall county property tax revenue shortfall, which is divided among several county departments.
The affect it had on the general fund for 2023-24 is projected at $458,000. Technically, if this had been a normal ratio year, Hawkins County’s budget first draft would have been only at about $1.5 million in deficit.
Buchanan noted that while the $2 million deficit on the first draft may seem like good news, that doesn’t include several outstanding request, including a potential COLA (cost of living adjustment) for county employees, a proposed salary scale adjustments, $329,700 in new county department requests, and $638,350 in requested contribution increases.
Buchanan doesn’t yet have cost estimates on a proposed COLA or salary scale.
New spending requests
Several department heads are asking for additional funding in 2023-24 including:
$100,000 for County Buildings to install a roof and ADA ramp at the new East Hawkins County Complex (recently purchased former bank in Church Hill).
$140,000 from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s office to supplement the $800,000 ARPA allocation to purchase new patrol vehicles.
$45,000 for a new vehicle for the Parks Department.
$26,000 for accounting software for the mayor’s office.
$10,000 for part time personnel for the Emergency Management Agency.
$5,000 for crushed rock for the Industrial Board to use at Phipps Bend.
$3,700 for office equipment for the Clerk and Master.
Solid Waste
Several departments operate on budgets separate from the county general fund. An example is the Solid Waste Department, which Buchanan said has the healthiest budget in the county thanks to an increase in sales tax revenue.
In 2021-22 Solid Waste revenue increased $925,000. Buchanan estimates it will increase another $500,000 by the time the current fiscal year ends.
Buchanan suggested that Solid Waste doesn’t need that much revenue. He recommended capping the total amount of revenue Solid Waste can take in, and sending the surplus funds to the capital improvements budget line item to help cover the cost of facility improvements.
In the proposed budget Solid Waste is projected to end 2023-24 with with a $3.7 million fund balance. Buchanan said he hasn’t yet decided yet what number he would recommend capping revenue.
Highway Department
Another separate budget is the Highway Department which was presented with a $1.3 million deficit for 2023-24.
Buchanan said the committee will have to work on the Highway Department Budget because it won’t be approved by the state in its current condition.
Currently the Highway Department receives 11.8 cents of the county property tax. In order to balance the budget that amount would have to be increased to 22 cents, Buchanan noted.
The committee was scheduled to discuss the budget Wednesday afternoon with Highway Superintendent during afternoon hearings.
Check Wednesday’s edition of the Review for follow up on budget hearings from May 10-12.
A recording of the May 10 morning budget hearing scan bee seen in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com