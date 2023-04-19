During the Mount Carmel BMA workshop on April 13, City Manager Emily Wood asked the board to consider replacing the Fire Department’s old brush truck.
The brush truck is a smaller firefighting vehicle equipped to handle small fires. Currently, the fire department has been using the truck to assist in brush fires, respond to small vehicle accidents, and for medical emergencies.
Wood stated that though the town had recently spent $5,000 in repairs, the truck is inoperable again and needs to be towed to Bristol for more repairs. She also said that the old truck was reaching a point where it could no longer be utilized by the fire department.
“We have spent $10,000 in repairs just this year,” Wood said. She warned that in buying a new brush truck, “You’re looking at a range of $175,000 to $200,000.”
'We need that firetruck'
Wood told the board that she had been talking with Mount Carmel’s interim Fire Chief Mitch Walker and researching the prices for a new brush truck.
In her research, Wood found 2020 to 2022 models for around $170,000 with brand new models costing $200,000.
The option for buying a new chassis and transferring the firefighting equipment had been looked into as well.
“Then you have to pay somebody to put (the equipment) on," Wood said. "It’s not going to be that much cost savings.”
Alderman Jim Gilliam said the town should buy a new truck for longevity.
“Go for the new one,” Gilliam said. “We need that fire truck a lot worse than the other stuff we need.”
Alderman Darby Patrick added, “One thing we have going for us is we have that new pickup truck that we’ll be using a lot more.”
Small fires and accidents
Alderman Patrick explained that prior, the brush truck had been used for everything, but that the department’s new truck is now able to field many medical or accident calls.
However, the new squad truck is not equipped to handle fires.
Wood confirmed that though the Mount Carmel fire department only assists with brush fires, they answered 30 brush fire calls last fiscal year.
Patrick also explained, “Instead of using one of our big trucks, we use (the brush truck) for small fires, for accidents, things like that.”
Patrick also said that it was easier to wear out the smaller vehicles since a full fire engine could cost upwards of $1 million.
Options to pay for a new truck
Mount Carmel has money in the budget to buy the brush truck. The town could offset that expense by selling off older equipment that is not used anymore.
Wood cautioned that if the town were to buy a brand new truck, it will take about six months for delivery.
“We’d basically be without a brush truck for six months,” Wood said.
Walker will be at the next BMA meeting to discuss the matter further. The board will await more information before making a decision on whether or not to buy a new brush truck.
Moving meeting times
Alderman Jim Gilliam asked the Mount Carmel BMA on April 13 if it would consider moving meeting times from 6:30 to 5:30.
Gilliam said moving the time up an hour would allow for more daylight and keep the BMA meetings from running too far into the night.
The board will vote on changing the meeting times on April 27.
“I don’t have a problem,” Mayor Pat Stilwell said. “It’s really better for me and people.”