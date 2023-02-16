Several Surgoinsville chicken owners spoke out Monday against a proposed ordinance regulating poultry farming within the city limits, prompting the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to table the ordinance for further discussion.
One of the proposed regulations would require chicken owners to obtain a $25 annual city permit. To acquire that permit the owner must have their chicken coop inspected by the building inspector to confirm it meets regulations.
No permit is needed if the property is zoned for agricultural uses.
The ordinance also sets a restriction on the number of hens allowed on property unless they are more than five acres or zoned for agriculture.
A maximum of two hens are allowed on property 5,009 square feet or less; a maximum of four hens are allowed on a parcel between 5,010 and 10,236 square feet; and a maximum of six hens are allowed on a parcel 10,237 square feet and more.
Other aspects of the ordinance regulate chicken enclosures; sanitation and humane treatment; permit applications; and denial suspensions or revocations of permits.
One of the goals of the new ordinance is to eliminate stray chickens roaming city streets.
One woman told the BMA Monday she keeps hens for eggs which are kept in a coop and don’t run loose.
“To penalize me because somebody else has got chickens running around, I think is wrong,” she said. “It costs money to keep chickens. It isn’t free. To charge me for a permit — all my animals are in pens. I’m not the one letting my dog or chickens run around, so I don’t think I should be penalized for it.”
Mayor Merrell Graham said the reason for the permit is to control the chickens. The woman noted, however, there is no control over the stray dogs that have broken into her chicken coops twice.
Another woman said she has 25 chickens on more than a half-acre of property, which is more than the ordinance would allow for that size lot. She asked the board if she would be fined $50 per day, as the ordinance states, if she doesn’t get rid of her chickens.
“This is an over-reaction, and an over complication of addressing what the issue is,” she said. “The issue is that you have chickens running free and into the road. The simple solution is just to say the chicken owners need to have their chickens on their own property.”
She added, “Why do you need to limit the number of chickens people can have to only six, and have these fines and make people pay a permit fee, and inspect my property.”
Mayor Graham said the public input was helpful, and will be considered when they make their final decision. The BMA approved the first reading of the ordinance at its Jan. 9 meeting, and then discussed it further during the Feb. 6 workshop, but Monday’s BMA meeting was the first time the board had heard public feedback on the chicken ordinance.
“One way or the other we’ll have an ordinance,” Graham said. “As far as the number of chickens (allowed), we don’t know yet.”
The chicken ordinance will be a topic of discussion at the next BMA workshop on March 6 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
The next BMA meeting is March 13 at 7 p.m.