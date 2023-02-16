Increase of residents looking to raise chickens amid egg-flation

Mayor Merrell Graham said the reason for the permit is to control the chickens. The woman noted, however, there is no control over the stray dogs that have broken into her chicken coops twice.

 file photo

Several Surgoinsville chicken owners spoke out Monday against a proposed ordinance regulating poultry farming within the city limits, prompting the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to table the ordinance for further discussion.

Trending Recipe Videos