Jack Parker

Hawkins County resident Jack Parker was one of three people to address the county commission Monday evening to express opposition to a $500,000 federal Food Insecurity CDBG grant application that would benefit four Hawkins County food pantries as well as a regional meals on wheels program that served Hawkins County.

 Jeff Bobo

The Hawkins County Commission voted Monday to submit an application for the federal Food Insecurity CV Community Development Block Grant not to exceed $500,000 which would benefit four food pantries in the county.

Rogersville, TN

Jan. 23 2023

