The Hawkins County Commission voted Monday to submit an application for the federal Food Insecurity CV Community Development Block Grant not to exceed $500,000 which would benefit four food pantries in the county.
These CDBG funds can be used to assist food pantries and other organizations that address food insecurity in purchasing equipment and vehicles that assist these agencies distribute food.
The grant requires no local match, but the funds can’t be used to purchase food or pay for construction.
Two of those food pantries, Church Hill and Rogersville, fall under the Of One Accord Ministry non-profit umbrella.
The other two are the Mooresburg Community Association which operates a food pantry and meals on wheels program for 80 recipients per day in far western Hawkins County; and Hope Helps in Allandale which has a food pantry.
There were also representatives from the First Tennessee Human Resources Agency which provides meals on wheels services across the region including Hawkins County’s senior centers.
Representatives from each of those organizations met Tuesday in County Mayor Mark DeWitte’s office with a representative from the USDA and the First Tennessee Development District.
The meeting was intended to give the organizations an opportunity to present their wish lists and what the would like to purchase if the grant is awarded.
‘Equipment has a life span’
Of One Accord director Sheldon Livesay told the Review that the Rogersville pantry is requesting a large truck capable of transporting 12 pallets, as well as a new fork-lift truck, four electric pallet jacks, and a delivery van.
Livesay noted that the ministry’s big truck is 20 years old and is in the shop being repaired on a regular basis. The ministry’s 25-year-old forklift is used on a daily basis, but Livesay noted that is you drive behind the Shepherd Center at any given time you’re liable to see a forklift repair service back there.
“Like anything else, this equipment has a life span and then you start having them in the repair shop,” Livesay told the Review Wednesday. “We use our forklift multiple times every day. When it goes down, that shuts us down from being able to unload trucks and doing our work.”
The Church Hill Food Pantry needs a delivery van, freezers, and racking for shelves.
Livesay said they haven’t yet put a dollar figure on Of One Accord’s wish list, but he noted that the last estimate he got on a large new truck was $150,000 new. Livesay said he’s hoping the grant will allow the purchase of a used truck to reduce that cost.
The Mooresburg Community Association asked for a vehicle and a walk-in refrigerator, shelving, commercial food processor, delivery vehicle, and biodegradable containers.
Hope Helps asked for a refrigerated truck, a deliver vehicle, truck, and two commercial refrigerators.
First Tennessee Human Resources Agency asked for freezers, warmers to keep their meals on wheels delivery warm, and kitchen equipment.
‘Government sponsored welfare’
The commission voted 13-1 in favor of applying for the grant with only Commissioner Syble Vaughan-Trent voting no.
Three citizens voice opposition to the grant application including Jack Parker, Joshua Randall, and Debbie Thomas. They each expressed the opinion that the county should reject the federal funding, and focus more on communities self reliance and communities taking care of their own residents.
Parker described the grant as government sponsored welfare.
“Government sponsored welfare opens the floodgates to trading free stuff for political power,” Parker said. “free goods and services provided by the government leads to dependence. Dependence, by definition, leads the recipient at the mercy of the giver. Money is power, and power corrupts.”
