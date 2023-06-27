meeting

Mount Carmel Alderman Jim Bare and City Recorder Emily Wood discuss the 2023-24 budget during Thursday’s BMA meeting.

 Christina Bruno

The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 4-3 Thursday to approve the final reading of the 2023-24 budget with a 20-cent property tax increase.

Mount Carmel, TN

June 22, 2023
  