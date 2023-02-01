The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved Mayor Pat Stillwell’s recommendation Thursday to appoint Travis Neeley to town’s Parks and Recreation Board.
“We need people who have knowledge on youth sports in our committee,” Stilwell said. “(Travis Neeley) will be a good addition.”
“I think he’d be a good person on the board,” Alderman Darby Patrick agreed.
Neeley also has the recommendation of P&R Board vice chairman Travis Vaughn and former board member Christopher Sexton, Stillwell told the BMA.
“I just feel like I would be a good fit to be helping out the town of Mount Carmel, Neeley told the board. “I would like to see the parks get used more, as opposed to just people walking.”
When asked what his goals would be Neeley replied, “I just feel like they’re not getting used enough.”
Neeley was aproved without dissent, although Alderman Jim Bare stated he would like Neeley to look over the town’s current Master Plan set for the Parks and Recreation.
Bare noted, “My recommendation, look over the Five-Year Plan and, if you would, attend the next Board meeting, I would like to have some questions for (Neeley).”
Mt. Carmel’s Master Plan is a revitalization of the town’s parks that allocates $4,016,738 for items such as updated bathrooms, installation of new playground equipment, and repaving walkways to the City Park in making it ADA-compliant and an accessible space for all.
“We need to let more ball leagues come in,” Stillwell said.
Stilwell noted that Neeley has experience in getting kids involved in sports. He is the current president of the Falcon Youth Football and Cheerleading program, which used Volunteer High School for home games.
Neeley said he is confident that his experience in maintaining sports programs and keeping children active will be a good fit for Mount Carmel’s parks.
Employee of the Month
The Mount Carmel BMA opened Thursday’s meeting by recognizing the town’s employee of the month, Suzanne Ferrell, who works part-time at the local post office.
“We sell stamps quite a bit and take in several packages for people who live in the neighborhood,” Ferrell said when receiving her honor, “(The people) seem quite thrilled not to have to stand in line in Kingsport, which is a much larger office.”
“I want to present this to you as an employee of the month and to thank you for the experience of the years,” Mayor Pat Stillwell spoke when giving the monthly award.
Ferrell gave insight into her experience as a mail service employee, “I worked a total of about 30 years as a rural carrier, then retired and came to work here,” in Mount Carmel.
“So she knows what she’s doing,” Stillwell told the audience.
Suzanne Ferrell is a resident of Mt. Carmel and is proud to have received the honor of being the city’s employee of the month.
Recodifying the City Ordinances
The BMA approved Resolution 23-620 to revise and codify the city’s Code of Ordinances.
“We are needing to update our Code of Ordinances with the ordinances that have passed in the last five years,” City Manager Emily Wood explained. “I thought this would be a good time to just go ahead and recodify the whole thing.”
In order to recodify, a lawyer looks over the ordinances and, as Wood says, “Gives it his blessing.” Essentially, a lawyer ensures that all ordinances are within the confines of the law and ensures that the ordinances are in a consolidated manner that makes sense.
It is recommended that cities update their codes at least every ten years, however, Wood says, “it’s been about twelve since the town has had it done. So it’s time that this gets going. It’s kind of a long process.”
This recodification will ensure that Mt. Carmel’s codes are up-to-date and still operating at a legal measure.