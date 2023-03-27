The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 6-1 last week in favor of the first reading of an ordinance restricting street parking across the city.
The BMA and local police had seen an uprise in complaints of neighbors using the street as “extensions of their driveways.” Problems were then created for garbage trucks and school buses being unable to traverse many roads due to high congestion.
After being tabled in February, the board came to the conclusion that a blanket rule would serve the city’s best interests to avoid further issues.
No parking on streets
Ordinance 23-518 states that, “No parking is allowed on the paved portion of any street within the Town of Mount Carmel except in the event of inclement weather conditions.”
The ordinance further allows for temporary street parking permits to be issued by the city’s Chief of Police in special circumstances, such as funeral receptions or other parties at a home.
It was decided that in order to avoid what Police Chief Kenny Lunsford had priorly described as “A war between neighborhoods,” a rule that covered the entire town would be the best route to take.
Previously, the city had seen instances of one person receiving a parking violation ticket and sending photos of other vehicles in violation that had not been ticketed.
Though enforcing a stricter rule against street parking, Chief Lunsford and BMA members stated that discretion would be used in ticketing offenders to the new rule in earlier meetings. Their thoughts were that on certain holidays when businesses would be closed and families get together, traffic would not be so bad and that street parking would not be as strict.
A “grace period” was also discussed in the past to allow citizens to learn the rules, and would receive warnings before being ticketed and having to pay a fine, however, no more word was given at this last meeting.
However, there was one voice of opposition to passing the ordinance so soon.
“Too blanket of an ordinance”
Alderman John Gibson was the one opposing vote to the BMA’s vote on the parking ordinance. He reasoned that it was, “too blanket of an ordinance,” and that change needed to define more exceptions to the rule on parking.
“I still felt like there was work to be done on ironing out the details or even excluding streets,” Alderman Gibson said as emergency responder vehicles were not discussed during the vote.
He reasoned that the BMA should discuss where street parking should and should not be allowed before putting the ordinance to a vote so that language and rules are plainly stated to avoid further mishaps with street parking.
However, he also believed that certain areas, such as school traffic on Hammond Ave. at “dismal time” when school is let out.
First Approval
Despite Alderman Gibson’s concerns with the details, the rest of the BMA approved the ordinance’s current wording for its first wave of voting.
The board will discuss the ordinance more before the second reading at a later date.
With many believing that the ordinance will not go into effect until summer, the BMA believes that the time until its second passing should give residents of Mount Carmel enough time to become acquainted with the new rule.