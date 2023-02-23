The Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday evening to appoint longtime officer and firefighter Will Mullins in as the new fire chief.
The BMA also announced plans for Mullins to train to become building inspector and code enforcement officer as well, which will take about a year to complete.
Earlier this month former chief Luke Wood resigned after 3.5 years in the position. Mullins becomes only the fourth fire chief in the 39 year history of the Church Hill Fire Department.
Alderman Keith Gibson gave his recommendation and made the motion to appoint Mullins to fire chief following a career of law enforcement and firefighting.
Gibson spoke highly of Chief Mullins, and Mayor Deal agreed with that praise.
Some of Mullins’ prior experiences as a respected member of the Church Hill Police Force, a Level-1 Firefighter, and certifications in firefighting, storm water drainage, and was named the 2006 Church Hill Officer of the Year.
Support from the BMA
“I am a firefighter one, I’ve been through the firefighting school in Johnson City that was back in 2005,” Mullins told said.
Mullins has been doing the job since he was 16-years-old, beginning in 1996.
In addition to fire training, Mullins is working under Keith Bruner to earn his certification as Chief Building Inspector.
“You’re probably looking at at least a minimum of a year,” Deal told Mullins.
Mayor Deal was also supportive of Chief Mullins and gave his approval.
“Will is a good man, he’s going to keep on with his certifications,” Deal said. “Will’s a good employee, a very knowledgeable man. I think he’ll do well if the board votes him in.”
After the very brief discussion, everyone on the board voted yes to William Mullins becoming Church Hill’s new Fire Chief and to allow him to train to become Chief Code Enforcer and Building Inspector.
Beginning Work on Code Enforcement
Later in the BMA meeting, recent issues with building code violations were discussed.
One building in particular that was kept anonymous was the main topic for code violations.
“We gave them a 30-day notice with what codes they are in violation of,” said CHPD Chief Chad Mosley. “There’s been some progress made, but not enough.”
The owners have asked for a few extra days, but the threat of court could be coming if the property is not brought to standard, Mosley added.
Mosley stated that the current rule was a 30-day notice given with a court date each month after for any property still in violation.
“At the end of the day we and the city just want the properties cleaned up and that’s what we’re working for,” Mosley said
Mayor Dennis Deal used this as an opportunity to assign Will Mullins his first duty for coming into Code Enforcer.
He told Mullins that the case discussed that night and further similar incidents would be tracked as the city finds better means of enforcing Building Code violations.