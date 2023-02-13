Two engineers attended last week's Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen workshop to discuss upcoming work on the Sewer Treatment Plant that will take place this year.
Dean Helstrom and Matthew Davis from the firm previously known Vaughn and Melton, now JMT, began by explaining what “Phase 1” of the project will entail.
Phase 1 is expected to cost $659,940. Over the next 20 years, Mt. Carmel expects the full cost of everything to be between $13-$15 million.
Phase 1
Davis explained, “The first thing that we’re doing is putting in a couple pieces of equipment and then swapping out some of them,” talking about how some of the old equipment has run out of its useful life at the plant.
One of their big replacements is adding a mechanical drum screen to the area where water first enters the plant. There is also going to be a paved driveway to allow access to the screen and the basins close by will now get mechanical mixers that will further help clean the water.
Helstrom further discussed the mechanical screen, “It’s going to remove rags and (other big pollutants) that could potentially cause problems downstream of that point. So it helps with the treatment process of getting all of the bad stuff out,” as Mt. Carmel has had issues in the past of solid materials destroying equipment.
Helstrom said that the rags, bottles, and other garbage will be hauled into a container and taken to the landfill.
The mechanical mixers will provide a method to allow bugs that eat waste in the drums that the water will go into next. This is a biological method first used in Australian water treatment systems, that will further clean the water as it enters the plant and is being used more throughout the country.
Alderman Jim Bare, who has experience working at the plant, had some questions for further clarification on the repurposing of the existing equipment in terms of how the mechanical arm and mixers.
“What are you going to repurpose (that basin filtering) with?” he asked.
Davis answered, “Basically, that’s what (the new equipment) is for… the purpose of reusing those basins is to increase the time that (the water) is being treated biologically. We’re handling the physical process a little bit earlier on.”
In addition to the beginning treatment, Helstrom discussed a new Press system for the drying bed after it was discovered that the old method was no longer viable.
Replacing the Filter Press
Helstrom stated that a new screw press method would be used in the sludge dewatering portion of the treatment, replacing the deteriorated belt method.
This process differs from the belt press (what Mt. Carmel originally used) in that the screw pushes the water into a smaller opening. It makes more clean water that can be used for further treatment and given back to the community while producing a better waste product that can be taken away easier. It also cuts down on the manpower needed to monitor the system.
Beginning by explaining the process, Helstrom said, “You move the water in, you add some polymers and chemicals to it, and the screw press pushes the water out of there and produces a ‘cake.’” That cake is then collected and taken to the landfill along with the large solid waste pulled from the mechanical screen.
Jim Bare detailed that the cake, “Comes out like a mulchy powder.” Helstrom elaborated that the power is packed into slabs that are moved via a conveyor to an area for collection.
The belt process is a cheaper option, but the screw process was deemed the better option to go with.
In further explaining why the belt process will be replaced, Emily Wood explained, “Like Dean said, you have to babysit (the belt press), they’re not as efficient as the screw press, and for us to get the appropriately sized belt press, we would have had to rebuild the building that it’s in.” With Mt. Carmel’s population growing recently and new improvements made to water treatment, the old system does not work anymore.
Helstrom said, “With the belt press, you need one or two people to monitor it and not be able to leave while it’s in operation.”
The screw press will have computer monitoring that will give a signal or alarm if an issue arises.
“With the screw press, you can turn it on and walk away from it,” Helstrom explained, “
Alderman Darby Patrick asked if there was a way of recycling the cake waste from the press.
Helstrom stated, “I don’t think that’s an option for this time,” stating that the waste would need to be classified as “Class A” which would involve further costs and treatments for the filtered cake.
Davis added, “We are not set up for Class A or Class B products at this time.”
Though it cannot be recycled, the construction on the new press and mechanical screenings are expected to start this summer.
Expected to Begin in 2023
Both Matthew Davis and Dean Helstrom explained that they are currently awaiting approval from the state of Tennessee to begin their opening plans. The authorization to start is expected to come back to JMT by early March.
Helstrom explained, “We had a pre-construction meeting with Source Automation (who JMT will employ for the equipment in cellular communications for the plant), we’ll have the mayor sign the contracts next week…, and they will purchase the equipment in about 2-3 weeks, and then they will start putting them in.”
Helstrom guessed that each piece of communication equipment will take a day or two to put in, and it will take about a month to fully install.
“We do have a June 18th completion date on that,” Helstrom said, “Once we have that, they’ll have constant communication to know levels in the tanks and all that.”
The opening portion of fixes for the Waste Water Treatment Plant is expected to cost a total of $659,940, "I tend to lean toward the higher side of things," Helstrom admitted, though he is confident that this estimate is close to what it will actually be. Additionally, City Manager Wood is expecting a total cost of around $50,000 to install fencing for added security around the 10 lift stations after troubles with squatters in the past.
Though a lot needs to be done and the costs will add up quickly, the representatives from JMT are confident that these repairs will help Mt. Carmel’s government and citizens overall.
“They just did a very similar project in Oliver Springs,” Matthew Davis said, “So having that information in mind gives us better foresight.”