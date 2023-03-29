The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously last week to rescind the city’s Public Safety Department.
The ordinance was given its first reading and will require a second vote in a later meeting to fully pass the ordinance in order to clean the city’s budget and pull a tighter grasp on the bookkeeping.
City Manager Emily Wood stated that upon second passing, “(The city) is not losing anything,” that rescinding Title 6 of the municipal code was merely cleaning the budget.
“Hard to have a grasp on the budget”
The ordinance passed in 2015 that created the Public Safety Department established that employees could be both police officers and firefighters by earning training through both departments.
Wood described that public safety officers are, “primarily police officers, but that had certifications to be in the fire department as well.”
However, the ordinance created an issue in which public safety officers were dual-employed in which both the fire department and police department were paying for these officers.
Wood stated at Mount Carmel’s last workshop meeting that paying through both departments created a mess.
“It’s really hard to have a grasp on the budget, for both departments, when they’re basically sharing an employee,” Wood had stated during the March workshop meeting.
“Keep the public safety officer position”
Wood described Ordinance 23-521 on March 23 as, “We no longer have a Department of Public Safety, but we have a police department, fire department, wastewater department, public works department- so each department is now separate.”
Though the department would be removed, the officers would remain trained in both instances.
“We are continuing to keep the public safety officer position,” Wood stated on March 23, “because we have a need for it… and there’s still a desire from employees to do both roles.”
However, the position of public safety officer will solely fall under the police department with the fire chief remaining in charge of overseeing that necessary fire training is carried out.
“We’re just doing some bookkeeping to kind of clean up things for budgetary reasons,” Wood stated.
The BMA will cast a second vote after further discussion to repeal the Public Safety Department at a later date.
Sewer tap fee increase
In other business, the BMA members all voted “Yes” to raising the tap fee on city sewage connection for new construction on it’s first reading.
The tap fee would raise from $2500 to $3500 with the one-time sewer accounting fee raising from $35 to $60.
Wood explained that this fee increase comes from costs for connection to the sewer have become “significantly higher” in recent years.
Anyone connected already will not have to pay the price difference, as Alderman Darby Patrick and Mayor Pat Stilwell explained that the tap fee only arises when a new house is built or if someone moves into town and connects to sewage for the first time.