Mounting expenses at the Mount Carmel sewer treatment plant may require some fee increases to offset, Mount Carmel City Manager Emily Wood told the Board of Mayor and Aldermen at last week's board workshop.
“We are going to need to increase some of the fees that are associated with our Waste Water Treatment Plant," Wood told the board.
Wood noted that when a new customer taps into city sewage, a new grinder pump costs $4,300, but the charge to tap in is $2,500.
“Already we’re in the negative,” Wood said. She brought up a recommendation given to her from NPASS was to increase the one-time charge to $5,000 as a way to make money for the city.
This increase would not affect older customers. Just people new to the city who need the hookup.
Alderman Darby Patrick then asked how much it is for a replacement on the pump. Wood said it's $4,300. “That’s just something that we eat,” she said.
Patrick stated that the city has more than 500 of these hookups to city sewage, causing a major cost when a loss of $1,800 per installation already exists. Many of the pumps are over 30 years old and need replacement.
The city has been generally buying around 10 each fiscal year to have on hand whenever they do need to replace a pump. Patrick said city’s workers have found old syringes or other items flushed down drains that ruin the pumps.
“Can we fine them?” Patrick asked. “Because they caused it, they should be responsible for it.”
Wood stated that that was a huge problem for the city and that they were looking into items to resolve this, “Charge them additional fee… in addition to the new pump.”
However, realizing the earlier fact that some pumps quit working with age, Wood stated that those individuals would not be charged. “It’s only in issues where they should not have been pouring grease down the drain or other issues,” she said.
For people who buy a new house, they said, the obstruction would either be found in the house inspection or would have been taken care of as the issue presents immediately upon wrongful use of the pumps.
Options for those who do not pay were then discussed.
Wood explained that in the past, people who did not pay their fees were sent two notices before going to collections, however as admin work got to be too much, this was done away with leading to fewer fees being paid since.
Mt. Carmel’s City Attorney discussed the legality of the options considered, “You can cut off service until paid, but you then run into the issue of someone standing before a judge saying ‘What I did caused that pump to stop working, but it’s a 30-year-old pump. Why should I pay for a new one?’”
He further agreed with Aldermen Patrick and Gilliam, “There has to be something like [a prorated system] in place.”
The Mt. Carmel BMA has plans to go over the options available to the city in recuperating costs for city sewage connections to refine and agree on a better plan than currently in place.
Concerns with Street Parking
Wood told the board was an issue with a school bus that had to make a three-point turn at the end of a cul-de-sac. The bus would have to turn into a muddy area to turn around and leave the area. The problem stemmed from cars parking on both sides of the street, not allowing the bus to turn around on the pavement. She described it as, “It’s like playing Frogger down there.”
The current ordinance on parking states that no parking on the street is allowed in areas that employ signs stating “No Parking.”
Patrick noted on Halloween, when people from out of town drive to neighborhoods with only one place of entry and exit, traffic jams that last for hours arise and create unsafe conditions for children walking around.
Solutions included creating areas designated for parking on the street, rather than areas blocked from parking. Either by posting signs or painting lines on the road to allow drivers to park, this would be city-wide as a way of solving this issue and making the roads safer for drivers and pedestrians.
“My opinion is that rather than having (all the restrictions on parking), why don’t we just say a blanket of ‘there will be no parking on any street in this town unless it’s a designated parking area’,” Wood said.
Though no exact conclusions were made, the BMA decided to compare options that remedy the solutions in an effort to make Mt. Carmel streets safer.
Sports Leagues at City Parks
The final big consideration coincided with Mt. Carmel’s goals of making the city parks more available.
In October of 2022, the Mt. Carmel Parks Department allowed a travel softball team to use the facilities for home games. The BMA is now looking for ways of handling more leagues coming in to play at the park.
A concern with the board on league sports was nighttime use.
Wood developed a form that, if voted in by the BMA, would state, “Yes you can use the fields, but you have to call City Hall, fill out the application, provide proof of your insurance, and sign the agreement.”
In a way of allowing baseball and softball leagues at the parks, keeps the city from being responsible for any harm done, avoiding lawsuits.
Patrick said the city should also implement a system of background checks on coaches, further protecting the city from any form of responsibility for issues that may happen.
“If something happens up there it would come back on us,” Patrick said.
Lights over the fields
Wood noted that keeping the lights on costs the city $165 per hour, something that adds up quickly as Alderman Gibson added, “For three hours, that’s $500 per day and $3000 per week.” And this was not including the recommendation that more lights be installed for safer measures.
“We need to get away from exceptions,” Alderman Gilliam said.
Gibson noted, “You run into issues of more nefarious things happening after dark and finding ways of controlling in nighttime hours.”
The opinion was in agreement that at first, the BMA would create and vote on the rules for allowing leagues to play and if it becomes more popular, start looking into ways of night games or other matters of consideration.