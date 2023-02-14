1676047740968blob.jpg

City Manager Emily Wood told th eBMA last week that the city is losing money every time a new sewer tap is installed because the fee is less than the pump. 

 Christian Bruno

Mounting expenses at the Mount Carmel sewer treatment plant may require some fee increases to offset, Mount Carmel City Manager Emily Wood told the Board of Mayor and Aldermen at last week's board workshop. 

Feb. 9, 2023

Mount Carmel, TN

