At the request of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, Rogersville City Attorney Kevin Keeton will investigate the city’s ban on backyard hens, as well as how other jurisdictions address that issue.
During the citizens comments portion of the March 14 meeting Rogersville resident Vernon Ross Davidson, asked the BMA to consider rescinding city code that prohibits local residents from keeping hens on their property.
“I can understand roosters, but backyard hens, just to have a small amount of them in you back yard, fully caged where you can’t see them, and they’re not able to get out freely,” Davidson said. “…The economy is not going to get any better, and we better start getting ready. If God doesn’t rapture us soon, we’re probably in for a pretty rough time. You see what they’re doing with the poultry and egg prices, and everything else. I think it’s time to have the laws adapted a little bit to allow maybe six hens. No roosters. Fully caged where they can’t get out of the yard and disturb the neighbors.”
Davidson added, “I think it’s a good call, and I think a lot of people would agree with me. I had some other neighbors who wanted to come today, but couldn’t make it.”
“We’ll ask our attorney to check in on that,” said Mayor Jim Sells. “I’d like to see what some other cities or states are doing. If it’s time to change, maybe we need to.”
Davidson said he was unaware of Rogersville’s chicken ban until he built a coop in his back yard.
“I put up a chicken coop and somebody said you can’t do that,” Davidson told the board. “I said, really? Everyone else is doing it.”
Davidson added, “I just think times have changed. I think it’s getting time to make some adjustments to some of these laws. … I think the best way to do it would be on a permit basis. You have to get a permit. You have to tell them how many you’re going to put in there, and where you’re going to keep it, and it’s got to be fully caged. This way not everybody and their neighbors are just throwing chickens out there.”