Chicken Man

Rogersville resident Vernon Ross Davidson told the BMA last week he’d like to see the local ban on raising backyard hens rescidned.

 Jeff Bobo

At the request of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, Rogersville City Attorney Kevin Keeton will investigate the city’s ban on backyard hens, as well as how other jurisdictions address that issue.

March 14, 2023

Rogersville, TN

