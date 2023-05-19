Church Hill voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of its second and final reading of an ordinance limiting amplified noise to 85 decibels measured from 55 feet.
The Noise Ordinance also limits all amplified sound, recorded or played live at any commercial or business venue to begin no earlier than 9 a.m. and end no later than 11 p.m. School and other educational programs, such as sporting events, are not limited under this ordinance, however.
Fireworks are also not limited by this ordinance as they fall under a separate ruling.
City Attorney Chris Raines explained last month that passing the ordinance helped the City by defining an objective criteria that the Police Department can go by to enforce loud noises, rather than having to use their judgement.
Municipal Court citation
The ordinance will be enforced by instruments that Church Hill Police Department has to measure sound that can be recorded via officers’ body cameras for documentation to be used in court.
Police Chief Chad Mosley explained, “(The penalty) would be a citation through Municipal Court. It would fall under the same ordinance we already had.”
The citation through Municipal Court will carry a fine of $50 for each offense with additional court costs of around $140.
Chief Mosley stated that repeat offenders of the new ordinance can be issued multiple citations in a single night and that the police have the authority to shut down a venue that is too loud after hours.
‘Keeps noise from getting ridiculous’
Alderman Cathy Christian had pointed out previously that though $50 may not be a large fine, the ability to issue multiple citations in a single night would add up with the extra court costs.
Attorney Chris Raines added that the goal of the ordinance was to keep venues from becoming a nuisance to residents in Church Hill, not for the city to make additional revenue.
Alderman Michael Walker added that the noise level was not meant to limit businesses from being able to do anything, “It just keeps (noise) from getting ridiculous.”
Parks and Recreation Department
On Tuesday the BMA also approved a resolution that creates a Park and Recreation Department.
“This is the bylaw we had the City Attorney draw up since we are solely responsible for Recreation,” Mayor Dennis Deal stated.
This resolution comes after the board had appointed Jeff Shugart to Recreation Director for Church Hill as the city continues with its park renovation plans.
Mayor Deal asked that all questions be directed to Attorney Raines after he returns to town
“We just have to get this in place in order to get our Recreation going so we can appoint committee members to help our Recreation Director,” Deal said.
The resolution passed 4-0 with Alderman Cathy Christian abstaining, citing that she did not feel comfortable voting as she had not been able to read the resolution at the time.