Mount Carmel’s interim Fire Chief Mitch Walker attended the May 11 workshop to discuss the Fire Department’s need for a new firetruck, priced at around $200,000.
Walker explained that the 2008 model truck that is currently in use answered 70% of the 172 calls to the Fire Department last year. Thirty of those calls were to fight brush fires around the city.
“We have had numerous and numerous issues with our old truck,” Chief Walker explained. With the most recent repairs, the city has paid over $16,000 in maintenance for the truck.
“Basically anything used that you can find is in the same situation that our truck is in, so that would not be the way to go in my opinion,” Walker said.
The need for a new truck
Chief Walker and Alderman Darby Patrick explained that the multi-purpose vehicle called a brush truck because of its primary use, was the preferred mode of transportation by the department because of its versatility.
“(The old truck) did respond on a total of 74 calls last year,” Walker said. The calls were small fires, car wrecks, and service requests. Of those 74 calls, 30 were brush fires.
A smaller truck with firefighting capabilities allowed the fire department to access smaller areas that the larger trucks cannot, Walker noted. The smaller allows for better maneuverability and less wear-and-tear on vehicles and roads, which cost the city more money in the long run to fix.
Alderman John Gibson pointed out the diminished capacity to serve the town when the truck is out of order. He reminded that residents of the city have to wait for volunteer firefighters from surrounding towns, leading to increased wait times for response.
Chief Walker agreed, stating, “We respond to way more brush fires than we do structural fires.”
To be voted on
It was also discussed that the Fire Department had recently gotten a pickup truck to be used in medical emergencies. However, the truck’s small size leads to a decrease in firefighting capabilities as the tank has to be shrunk to fit the body.
“If you have to flow a lot of water, you’re out in just a few seconds,” Chief Walker said.
The BMA agreed that the city’s Fire Department needed a new multipurpose vehicle to keep up with the capacity the station is currently running at. Safety was also noted in the need for the truck as the bigger size compared to the medical truck blocked traffic better, particularly on 11W.
Though the high price, Chief Walker explained that a new truck would potentially last 25-30 years for the town and was better than buying something used and constantly having equipment go out of commission, as this year the projected vehicle operating portion of the budget is $26,000.
“It’s significantly higher than that, we’ve just had to move some money around to get it down to that,” Chief Walker commented on the price.
With lead times for a new truck being anywhere from 12-24 months, City Manager Emily Wood recommended putting the cost of the truck in the new budget and having it carry over to the following year if needed.
The BMA will discuss a new multipurpose firetruck and vote on it in later meetings.
Walker recommended for Fire Chief
Later in the meeting, Alderman Darby Patrick asked if Interim-Chief Walker could be appointed to the position of Fire Chief full-time.
“I’ve been talking to (Walker) a lot, he’s really knowledgeable about everything,” Alderman Patrick explained.
In speaking on the matter, Interim-Chief Walker said, “The Fire Department is in good shape. We’re moving forward every day, and I’m happy where we’re at now and what we can go later on down the road.”
Whether to name Mitch Walker as the city’s permanent Fire Chief will be decided upon at a later date.