Its a far cry from the original request, but on Monday the Hawkins County Commission voted 9-3 with one abstention to award $250,000 in ARPA funding to the Hawkins County Humane Society.
Thanks to an amendment proposed by Commissioner Syble Vaughan-Trent, however, the commission agreed to reduce the required matching funds from the entire $250,000 to $125,000, awarding the Humane Society the other $125,000 up front.
Originally the HCHS requested $880,000 from Hawkins County’s $11.1 million ARPA funds to build a new modern animal shelter. That request was rejected by the Budget Committee, as was a second request for $400,000.
On Monday the commission considered a $250,000 resolution which passed the Budget Committee a week earlier 5-1. That resolution, as submitted by Commissioner Jason Roach would require the HCHS to match the $250,000 ARPA allocation dollar for dollar.
Any matching funds raised by the HCHS can be used at the Humane Society’s discretion. Only the $250,000 ARPA funding would be required to go toward the facility expansion. Roach had told the Review his resolution was a compromise due to the previous requests not making it out of committee.
There was opposition to Roach’s resolution on both sides of the argument. HCHS supporters argued that no other non-profits had been asked to match their ARPA allocation. They also expressed concern about being able to raise $250,000 before the Oct. 1, 2024 deadline.
On the other side of the argument Mayor Mark DeWitte read a letter from a local farmer who said he believes ARPA funds should be used to address the needs of humans before animals. The writer also criticized what he described as “bullying” tactics on the part of HCHS supporters in their efforts to convince commissioners to vote for their request.
‘Dig deep in your hearts’
Prior to the vote HCHS assistant manager Jackie Catterson asked commissioners what she and her staff should tell citizens when they can’t help them because the shelter is full.
“We do the best we can with what we have,” Catterson said. “I think most of you know we do. We work very hard. We work day and night. We need to do something more, and $250,000 to match is going to be hard. That’s a lot of money. We only have 18 months, and that delays how long we can even start doing anything (on the expansion).”
Catterson added, “Dig deep in your hearts. I know they’re animals, but they have needs. We need help. We can deal with the day-to-day operation, but we really need the space. It’s not just a pipe dream. It’s what’s necessary to have a good, and healthy shelter.”
Following Catterson’s comments Commissioner Tom Kern made a motion to refer the resolution back to the Budget Committee, noting that both sides were in a state of confusion about the proposal.
Commissioner Josh Gilliam, who supported the resolution on the Budget Committee, said he believes it has been discussed enough. Gilliam said the issue should be resolved one way or the other Monday by the full commission, and Kern’s motion was defeated 5-8.
‘That’s totally unreasonable’
Following the defeat of Kern’s motion, Vaughan-Trent made a motion to give the shelter $125,000 up front, and hold the other $125,000 for matching funds until the Oct. 1, 2024 deadline.
“They are not going to be able — and everyone knows that — to gain $250,000 in 18 months,” Vaughan-Trent said. “That’s totally unreasonable. That’s why it’s set up like that.”
Vaughan-Trent added, “I’d appreciate it if we would go ahead and help this Society, who we know needs it. They’re not people but these animals need to be taken care of.”
Vaughan-Trent’s motion to amend was approved 10-3.
Commissioners who voted against the resolution as amended by Vaughan-Trent included Kern, Nancy Barker and Charlie Thacker. Commissioner Chad Britton abstained.
HCHS manager Sandy Behnke told the Review following Monday’s meeting this has has been a long stressful process that won’t get any easier.
“Although we will not get the shelter we desperately need, we will have to work hard to get there for a fraction of the amount that was requested,” Behnke said. “I am grateful for the ones that voted to give us something from the APRA money that was meant to help many. To the ones that voted yes and wanted to help us in some way, I thank you along with our large community of supporters not just in Hawkins County by many other states. This is a start to that much needed animal shelter in Hawkins County.”