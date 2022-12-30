Manning

Hawkins County assistant VSO Brandee Smith, left, congratulates Col. Mike Manning after the county commission appointed him to a four year term at its Dec. 19 meeting.

 Jeff Bobo

The Hawkins County Commission voted unanimously at its Dec. 19 meeting to reappoint county Veterans Services Officer Mike Manning to a four year term expiring Jan. 25, 2027.

Rogersville, TN

Dec. 19, 2022

Trending Recipe Videos