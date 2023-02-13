Former Rogersville water superintendent Shawn Hatchett has begun paying off the nearly $270,000 owed in restitution to the city and county, albeit in $100 monthly increments.
The Review learned from the Hawkins County Clerk of Courts last week that Hatchett made separate $100 payments in December and January toward the $204,000 he owes the City of Rogersville.
Hatchett pays restitution to the Clerk of Courts, which then forwards the payment to the victims. Rogersville officials confirmed that the city received its first $100 payment from Hatchett last month, and the second payment is likely forthcoming.
At this pace it would take Hatchett more than 170 years to pay off the restitution owed to the city.
But, that’s not including an additional $64,800 owed to the Hawkins County Board of Education.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the Board of Education last week that the school system has yet to receive a restitution payment from Hatchett. As a result, that recurring unpaid invoice is being cited in the school system’s annual audit.
“We don’t have findings on it, but we do have notes and recommendations,” Hixson told the board.
On Feb. 2 the BOE approved Hixson’s request to allows Hatchett’s debt to be identified as a recurring note on the school system’s annual audit.
“That is showing up as an owed balance, and this would take care of that,” Hixson said. “It does not remove the responsibility that Mr. Hatchett has to pay us back. This simply helps us remove it from notes on our audits.”
Hatchett was contracted by the BOE to conduct required tests for wastewater treatment systems at various schools in Hawkins County. After performing the tests, he was responsible for filling out reports to document the test results.
He received $64,800 in fees between April 8, 2011 and December 12, 2017, but investigators found that Hatchett did not perform the work he was paid to do.
Hatchett documented that he performed the tests at the Town of Rogersville sewer treatment plant laboratory. Employees at the plant told investigators that samples from the schools had not been tested at the facility. Additionally, no logs, notes, or records documenting that Hatchett had used the sewer treatment plant’s laboratory were found.
As for the charges related to crimes against the city, investigators determined that Hatchett failed to deposit $69,444 in cash by withholding money from 16 separate water department deposits he was supposed to deliver to the bank.
Investigators also revealed that beginning in 2015 Hatchett gave himself thousands of hours of comp time, even though city policies made him ineligible for comp time. In January 2017, for example, Hatchett ordered the water department payroll clerk to add 3,000 hours of comp time to his leave balance.
On Aug. 31, 2020 pleaded guilty in Hawkins County Criminal Court to attempted theft over $250,000, theft over $60,000, and official misconduct.
He was sentenced to 12 years, of which one year had to be served in jail, and the remainder on probation. He was ordered to pay a total of $269,426 in restitution.