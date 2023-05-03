During its May 5 workshop, the Surgoinsville BMA discussed different options to handle a growing feral cat population problem, such as adopting Church Hill’s code.
The issue comes about as calls to Public Works and the local police have increased, particularly around the trailer park. Public Works Director Bobby Hickman described having to speak to one resident multiple times for the nuisance the cats have created for her.
Residents have become worried about their own pets contracting diseases, such as rabies and Feline AIDS, with the influx of feral cats overpopulating the town.
“My phone has done nothing but ring off about cats,” said as residents were constantly calling to voice concerns with the stray felines.
'It’s just one after the other'
“It’s just one after the other,” Hickman explained for the increase in cats his workers have had to take away. He asked if there was anything that the board could do in order to help with the situation.
Surgoinsville officers have the authorization to pick up any feral cats that are deemed a nuisance and take them to the Hawkins County Humane Society. The city is billed $125 for any animal taken.
Mayor Merrell Graham explained the based on the city’s current code, “All we can do is pick cats up.”
Alderman Jarnagin noted that he thought that Surgoinsville should handle stray cats like Church Hill by paying to have them fixed before returning them to their owners.
According to Church Hill’s Municipal Code, owners are notified and given five days to retrieve their animals for tagged cats. For untagged cats, owners have three days for reclamation and are given a citation and a bill for the fees accrued with the animal in custody.
Jarnagin said he did not see any other way of keeping feral cat numbers under control.
“If you don’t do something like that, (the cats) will just keep populating,” Jarnagin added.
'We are going to have to do something'
Though Alderman Kaley Mierek asked if there was a way of charging owners for the fees to fix the cats, Mayor Graham replied then the city would run into the issue of having to track down who the owners were.
“(Owners) don’t pick up their cats, they just go get a new one,” Jarnagin added.
Another issue is overpopulation at the Humane Society. Police Chief James Hammonds said that the shelter was full and, holding events to foster animals in order to free space up.
Though no solution is ready to vote on at the upcoming BMA meetings, the BMA agreed that an agreement on how to handle the situation was needed.
Graham reiterated that stray cats were becoming a problem for the city as he said, “We are going to have to do something.”
Community Cleanup Day
In other business, Hickman and Hammonds announced that Community Cleanup Day was scheduled for Saturday, May 13 from 8-2.
The event is being held in the parking lot across from the town’s maintenance building at 515 Old Stage Rd.
“We try to get (residents) to clean their junk up and bring their tires,” Chief Hammonds said. All tires must be taken off the rims in order to be accepted.
City recorder search
Since the city raised the starting salary of a new city recorder to between $50,000 and 60,000, a deadline of Monday, May 8 was given for all applications.
Interim-recorder, Larry Rey stated that the town had so far received five applications.
“There are also a couple more on the way,” Rey said. He noted, however, that none of the applicants were certified yet.
The search has continued for close to six weeks. The BMA agreed that May 8 is the deadline.
Jarnagin explained that the deadline would allow for any remaining applicants to submit their paperwork so that the town could soon find a new City Recorder to handle City Hall business.