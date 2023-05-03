Surgoinsville feral cat

Surgoinsville Public Works Director Bobby Hickman asked the BMA if something could be added to the Municipal Code to deal with a growing concern over feral cats.

 Christian Bruno

During its May 5 workshop, the Surgoinsville BMA discussed different options to handle a growing feral cat population problem, such as adopting Church Hill’s code.

Surgoinsville, TN

May 1, 2023

