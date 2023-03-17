The Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen gave its approval Tuesday have an engineer address Crockett Creek erosion at the City Park that is threatening a road on the west end of Highland Cemetery.
Public works director Mark Morley has already put rock on the creek bank in past years to curb erosion, but that rock has washed away, and city leaders are looking for a permanent solution.
The bank has eroded to within only about two feet of the cemetery road at one section of Crockett Creek adjacent to a baseball field.
Parks and Recreation Director Matthew Elkins told his board Tuesday they’re probably only one or two good rains away from the ground beneath the road sliding into the creek.
Prior to Tuesday’s BMA meeting the Parks and Rec Board approved a resolution requesting the city to enlist the services of a civil engineer to assess the erosion problem and come up with a solution.
“This is time sensitive,” Elkins told his board. “It’s got to happen soon. Especially with spring rain.”
“It wouldn’t take long for that to break off more,” board member Todd Biggs added. “You may have to do something temporary before you do something permanent.”
Elkins noted that the rock Morley placed along the creek shoreline in previous years to curb erosion has washed out.
“He can do that again, but who’s to say that’s isn’t going to wash out again,” Elkins said. “We need to put the professionals on this one.”
During Tuesday’s BMA meeting City Recorder Glenn Hutchens told the board that city engineer Joe Parrott was already working at the park. The BMA agreed to ask Parrott to recommend a plan for addressing the erosion.