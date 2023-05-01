Mount Carmel recognized court clerk Kesha Parvin as April Employee of the Month

Mount Carmel Mayor Pat Stillwell, right, recognized city clerk Kesha Parvin Thursday as April Employee of the Month for her dedication to helping the city and police force.

 Christian Bruno

The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 5-2 Thursday in favor of a 3% cost of living adjustment for all city employees with up to an additional 3% work merit raise based off an evaluation.

Mount Carmel, TN

April 27, 2023

