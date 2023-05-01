The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 5-2 Thursday in favor of a 3% cost of living adjustment for all city employees with up to an additional 3% work merit raise based off an evaluation.
The merit based portion of the raised would be at the discretion of City Manager Emily Wood.
The motion to approve the first of two required readings was made Thursday by Alderman John Gibson who said employees who work harder should have more reward.
Previously the BMA had discussed a 3% COLA increase with up to an additional 2% pertaining to a 3-point evaluation system drafted by Wood, with a score of 1 being the lowest score and a 3 being reserved for top employees.
The budget drafted by Wood allocated up to a 5% wage increase, though many members of the board felt that an extra percent raise would be a good reward for stellar employees while also motivating others to give the extra effort.
“It gives the ability for employees who score above and beyond on the evaluation up to one extra percent,” Gibson said.
‘The highest of the high performers’
Gibson noted that the standard increase after COLA would be 2%, keeping the majority of raises at 5%.
“The highest of the high performers could get 6%,” Alderman Gibson said.
Alderman Darby Patrick backed the motion, citing that when issues arose in which an employee may have to cover the slack of another, the city should reward the high-performing worker for their extra attention to Mount Carmel.
Alderman Mindy Shugart also concurred as she reasoned that since the 6% increase would be only for a select few, the city could swing the additional percentage increase in the budget.
‘It’s not in the budget’
Vice Mayor Tresa Mawk and Mayor Pat Stilwell voted against the motion because that extra 1% isn’t in the budget.
Mawk said that because the budget allocated 5%, the BMA should have stuck with that number.
“If one employee is getting 6%, there’s that extra money,” Mawk said. “It’s not in the budget.”
Though he voted in favor of the additional percent increase to “Just to get rid of it,” Alderman Jim Gilliam shared his opinion that the city should look to get rid of employees who are not performing to the standard held by the city.
“If you’ve got a dud in your workforce, you know who he is. Get rid of him,” Alderman Gilliam said.
Gilliam said giving an additional raise to top employees while paying the salaries of those who do not perform well would just increase taxes.
“When taxes come out, I don’t want to hear no crying,” Gilliam added.
Mayor Pat Stilwell agreed with Mawk, stating, “(The 6%) is not in the budget and we’re going to have to keep on until we raise taxes. We can’t afford for our taxes to go up.”
‘We can’t afford to lose our best workers’
Though contention arose over the fear of a tax increase, Alderman Jim Bare seconded Alderman Gibson’s motion and an up to 6% tax increase was approved 5-2.
“We can’t afford to lose our best workers,” Patrick said.
Alderman Gibson’s motion is set to be given further discussion at Mount Carmel’s BMA workshop on May 11 and will be given a second vote before going into effect.
Alderman Gibson reasoned that for employees who constantly go above and beyond, “In the (BMA’s) aspect of the budget, that 1% is not that much. In the employees’ aspect of their household budget, that 1% is quite a bit.”
Parking ordinance finalized
In other business, Mount Carmel voted its 4-3 approval to accept the Parking Ordinance, which bans any street parking across the city and requires that in event of party or gathering, residents get permit approval by the Chief of Police.
Though the ordinance was passed, Alderman Mawk stated her displeasure with the wording of the ordinance.
“It really feels like people are having to ask permission to have parties,” Alderman Mawk said.
Alderman Gibson had also stated his displeasure for the ordinance in the past, reasoning that further discussion was needed to “iron out the details or even exclude certain streets.” Gibson noted that some areas, such as the roads around the school should be helped with this ordinance.
Alderman Gilliam said, “When people are having a funeral, a party, or whatever, (Police Chief Kenneth Lunsford Jr.) is not going around picking them out.”
Sewer plant bid accepted
Mount Carmel approved a bid of $1.773 million to begin Phase I on the Wastewater Treatment Plant renovations.
Wood detailed that Phase I includes modifications to existing parts, such as modifications to existing clarifier tanks with additions of mechanical mixes, updated filtration systems, and an addition to an enclosure around the plant’s recycled waterline, and other modernized updates to existing materials. Additionally, regular maintenance, such as concrete repairs to structures and driveways are planned.
Based on engineer’s recommendations from JMT, Frizzell Construction Inc is doing the work on Phase I, which is expected to begin in June and take up to twelve months to complete.
No word was given on when Phase II is expected, with Mayor Stilwell stating, “When we have the money to do it.”
Employee of the Month
Mayor Pat Stilwell recognized April’s city Employee of the Month as Kesha Parvin, a court clerk for the city of Mount Carmel.
“I deal with citations and things of that nature,” Parvin explained of her position.
Mayor Stilwell said, “She’s got a rough job. (People) are mad as they come in anyway, so she has to suck it up.”
The mayor also joked that dealing with the Chief of Police was a enough to warrant Parvin the award as well.
“You have been a wonderful employee so far,” Stillwell told Parvin. “Keep it up and we just wish you all the safety in the job you have to deal with.”