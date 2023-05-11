A large food truck rally in Rogersville on April 24 apparently caught the attention of the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen which approved the first reading of ordinances Tuesday regulating food trucks and special events.
The April 24 food truck rally was held in a vacant lot on E. Main Street at the Park Boulevard intersection, attracting 16 food trucks and an estimated 2,000 customers.
City Attorney Kevin Keeton noted that Rogersville currently doesn’t have an ordinance regulating food trucks other than requiring a peddlers license. Keeton said he read dozens of similar ordinances from across the state in drafting the proposed budget presented to the BMA Tuesday.
“This would require food trucks to be permitted — go through an application process — safety standards, other assurances they’re following state requirements regarding things they need to be doing before they can serve food,” Keeton told the board. “It also regulates where they may operate, how they may operate, and when that can be done. It gives the town the ability to control that.”
The proposed ordinance prohibits food trucks on town property and town right-of-ways unless they’re invited to participate in town approved festivals and fairs.
Food trucks operating on private property must be at least 10 feet from the town right-of-way.
The operator is required to provide garbage cans within 25 feet of the food truck.
The proposed ordinance also places ice cream trucks in a separate category, and states they can’t operate from any one location for more than 15 minutes, and can only operate 10 a.m. to sunset.
The lengthy ordinance includes a long list of operating requirements.
The ordinance also defines a “food truck rally” as an event with four or more food trucks, which would require a special event permit.
Special Events Ordinance
A second ordinance approved by the BMA Tuesday defines the requirements to have a special event, as well as defining what a special event is.
“There are exceptions,” Keeton said. “A few things are not regulated or required to get a special permit, including things that are sponsored by the town of Rogersville, or the Rogersville Chamber of Commerce, where the town is putting it on for the public. However, for private entities or other people wishing to use the town’s space — close down streets or right-of-ways, or impact services such as fire (departments) or ambulance, it would require special approval for that.”
Keeton noted that special events on private property will also require a permit due to the possibility that the event changes the customary use of that property.
A special event permit is not needed for church, private or public school, athletic fields, arenas, auditoriums, county owned property within the town, events sponsored by the town, or funeral and wedding processions,
Both ordinances are available to read at Rogersville City Hall, or can be read in their entirety in the photo gallery section of the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
The ordinance comes up for public hearing and final approval at the June 13 BMA meeting.