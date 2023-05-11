Food Truck

A youngster enjoys a treat during the April 24 food truck rally on E. Main Street in Rogersville. 

 Jeannie Baitinger

A large food truck rally in Rogersville on April 24 apparently caught the attention of the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen which approved the first reading of ordinances Tuesday regulating food trucks and special events.

Rogersville, TN

May 9, 2023

