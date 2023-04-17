During Mount Carmel’s April 13 BMA workshop, City Manager Emily Wood suggested up to a 5% wage increase for city employees in the 2024 budget.
The proposed raise would involve a 3% cost-of-living increase with another 2% based on performance and merit, judged by supervisors.
Last year, the Mount Carmel BMA approved a 5% increase for all workers, which Wood said, “brought everybody up to a competitive wage.”
However, the BMA discussed further upping salaries to handle a general rise in prices.
“I think it would be reasonable to do the cost-of-living (increase) at the cost-of-living rate, which is going right now at 3%,” Wood stated. “Then if (employees) wanted to get to 5%, it would be performance-based.”
Performance review
Wood further explained that she had come up with a questionnaire for supervisors to evaluate their employees. The review is a 3-point system with a score of 1 being the lowest and 3 being the highest.
“Basically, if you give someone a 1 or a 3, you’re going to have to explain exactly why,” Wood described.
Wood and Alderman John Gibson stated the evaluation system was a standard course of action in most places of employment.
The evaluation would then be factored into the additional 2% raise for employees who received a 3 as a reward for their dedication to the city.
Gibson also said that in addition to incentivizing hard work, “It gives (department managers) the ability to speak to their employees if (they) did rate somebody a 3 based on their performance.”
Gibson noted that it also allows for City Hall to become aware of employees as someone to depend on for promotions or cases in which the employee could fill in if the supervisor was out of work.
Alderman Darby Patrick agreed with Wood’s proposal that employees who consistently do their work well and show up on time consistently should be rewarded for their effort.
‘Why do you still have him?’
One voice of dissension, however, was Alderman Jim Gilliam.
Gilliam said all workers should get a 5% increase, but that employees earning a 1 on their review should be dismissed.
“If you have somebody that bad, I guess my question to the supervisor is, ‘why do you still have him working there?’” Gilliam said.
Wood and Gibson explained that this review would be a way of helping supervisors develop a worker.
Patrick also commented that doing it Gilliam’s way could lead to instances where a team could look good because of one employee picking up the slack for their coworkers, leading to rewards for those who do not meet expectations.
‘You get the best workers that way’
The BMA will further discuss and vote on the wage increase and how to carry it out in later meetings.
“Three percent is the going rate,” Wood said. “I budgeted 5%. It would be the discretion of the board on how we do it.”
Alderman Jim Bare stated that he would keep the increase with the 3% cost-of-living and 2% performance-based raise.
Alderman Patrick agreed, stating, “That’s the best way to do it, you get the best workers that way.”