The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is asking for an 8.7 percent COLA (cost of living adjustment) for its employees in the 2023-24 fiscal year budget to match the COLA that the federal government has approved for Social Security recipients.
The commission voted in 2020-21 in increase sheriff’s department salaries 5 percent.
Last year the County Commission increased annual spending $145,000 to equalize the pay of road deputies and jailers to address the sheriff’s inability to fill vacancies in that department.
All county employees paid form the General Fund, including the HCSO also received a 9 percent COLA.
Despite these increases, Sheriff Ronnie Lawson and Chief Deputy Tony Allen told the commission’s Budget Committee last week they are still losing employees to higher paying nearby city and county agencies.
Lawson and Allen presented the committee the HCSO 2023-24 budget proposal during the May 12 budget hearings.
The first draft of the overall 2023-24 county budget was presented last week with a projected $2 million deficit. The committee will meet May 30 at 8:30 p.m. to begin making budget decisions for the second draft of the budget
Budget Committee chairman Jason Roach asked Allen how the raises from last year affected his ability to retain staff.
Allen said it’s a now a little bit easier to hire, and they are receiving application, which wasn’t happening before.
Employee retention is the issue.
Currently the HCSO has 14 vacancies.
“The sheriff hires pretty much every week,” Allen told the committee. “Where we weren’t getting any applications, we actually do get applications now. But, when we lose one on the patrol side of it … you’re basically losing $100,000.”
Lawson said they’re getting applications for the jail, but not for patrol or SROs. They recently graduated four jailers from the police academy because that’s the only way they can fill patrol vacancies.
‘Creative solutions for pay’
Allen told the committee if you go back 12 years the HCSO is still 4 percent behind the federal COLA rate, even with the 9 percent COLA last year.
Budget director Eric Buchanan told the committee he didn’t yet have the total dollar amount for the HCSO’s 8.7 percent COLA Request.
Buchanan noted that if they increase one department’s salary scale, to be fair they should propose an equal increase on the salary scale of every department paid from the general fund.
“I do think we need to continue looking at creative solutions for pay because when we do a COLA, your (sheriff’s) department is going to cost the most,” Roach said. “What we have to look at is how can we adjust the COLA and still live within our means.”
Roach said using the Social Security COLA increase as a basis for the county’s COLA isn’t feasible because people on Social Security make so little and an 8.7% increase for them isn’t much
Roach added, “I really want to be carefully about going back and asking for increases from taxpayers. We want to take care of our employees. But, we also want to make sure we’re not putting an undue burden on the citizens.”
Patrol Car purchases
Last month the commission approved an $800,000 ARPA allocation to the sheriff for new patrol cars with understanding that the $140,000 also be requested in the 2023-24 budget for patrol car purchases as well. Earlier this year the HCSO raised $140,000 during an auction of seized vehicles. The sheriff’s auction revenue is returned to the general fund, but the sheriff is asking for those funds to be allocated to his department for patrol car purchases.
Allen reported to the committee that patrol cars are now costing $57,000, an increase of $20,000 in just the past few years. That means they’l only be able to purchase 17 cars if the $140,000 is approved.