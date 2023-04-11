Bean Station voted last year to annex a portion of Old Highway 11-W in Mooresburg, but the Road Committee said last week that road still belongs to the Hawkins County.
Hawkins County Highway Superintendent Danny Jones notified the Road Committee at its January meeting that he’d been contacted by Summers-Taylor Inc., in Mooresburg, asking to purchase the Old Highway 11-W Road, also known as Ruritan Road.
Jones reported that the Mayor of Bean Station has also called wanting to purchase that road.
Later Jones received an email from the Tennessee Department of Transportation stating that the City of Bean Station had annexed the road. The Road Committee agreed in January to refer the situation to County Attorney Jim Phillips.
During the April 6 Road Committee meeting Jones reported that he was advised by Phillips that if the county never received notice from Bean Station that the road had been annexed, the annexation is invalid and proceed as if the road belongs to Hawkins County.
Jones further reported that TDOT had contacted him again since the January meeting wanting to know if Hawkins County had any interest in that road.
“I said, yes,” Jones said. “Bean Station has annexed it. They annexed it to do the maintenance on the road. (TDOT) explained to me that they were trying to de-annex and let it go back to TDOT so they could get an entrance off the four-lane (for Summers-Taylor). (TDOT) said if I had a problem with it she’d put it on hold. I said I cannot let that happen. It belongs to the people of Hawkins County, and I couldn’t make that decision — I’d bring it in front of the commission and see what they said.”
Jones added, “In my opinion, the road is there. It’s Old 11-W. It would never have to repaved. Just patched and made in good condition. I don’t see giving it away. Then you’d just be land-locking from Grainger County up to Summers-Taylor.”
Jones said Bean Station annexed that area, and then the next week they tried to relinquish their annexation and give the road back to the state. Jones said ultimate goal of the annexation was to create a new 11-W entrance for Summers-Taylor and a property owner trying to create some new businesses there including a restaurant and a car wash.
“They can’t get an entrance off the four-lane because it is federally funded,” Jones said. “It’s limited access. I told them that 15 times.”
Jones added, “Summers Taylor is wanting to buy it. This guy who is putting in lots is wanting to buy it. I’m not in the business of selling selling county property. It’s a road that probably wouldn’t cost the county $5,000 in the next 10 years to maintain. You just have to mow it. It’s Old 11-W. It probably has two feet of asphalt under it. The guy said he’s putting in Pizza Plus and a couple more businesses — a car wash. He was wanting to purchase it so he could maintain it and put a new top on it. I said are you going to accept the liability of accidents happen. He said he hadn’t thought of that.”
The Road Committee agreed to take no action at this time because the county hasn’t been notified of the annexation, which makes it invalid.