Anyone who attends Hawkins County’s Public Safety Committee meeting has heard many reports on the potential for a train derailment, and highly toxic spill from the Norfolk Southern Railroad line.
On Feb. 3 Hawkins County’s potential became a reality for East Palestine, Ohio.
Around 9 p.m. that night around 50 NSR cars derailed near East Palestine, which is a town about the size of Mount Carmel. Eleven of the derailed cars contained hazardous materials, some of which are used to make plastics. The EPA reported that Vinyl chloride, a cancer-causing substance, was among the primary chemicals released in the crash.
To help prevent a deadly explosion of vinyl chloride, NSR released the toxic chemical into a trench and burned it off.
According to the EPA, vinyl chloride releases other chemicals when it burns which can be harmful to humans.
The National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation into the derailment hasn’t been released, although officials have pointed to video of what appears to be wheel bearings overheating shortly before the derailment.
‘Protect the citizens’
Hawkins County HAZMAT Chief John Murnane told the Review earlier this week that train derailments are a real concern in Hawkins County.
NSF transports toxic materials from one end of Hawkins County to the other on a daily basis. The railroad passes through the middle of Bulls Gap, bypasses Rogersville, and then runs through the middle of dense residential areas in Surgoinsville, Church Hill and Mount Carmel before turning north into Virginia.
“I got a commodity study from the railroad a couple of years ago, and there’s a lot of hazardous materials that come through our county,” Murnane said. “The primary thing we’re going to do if we have a train accident is going to be deny entry, identify the product, and essentially protect the citizens. We’re going to have to evacuate until we decide what’s going on.”
Murnane added, “In Ohio they had hazardous materials, and when they made some of the decisions they made, good or bad, they ended up with a really bad situation.”
Cars filled with similar materials travel through Hawkins County every day, and much of the time those trains travel late at night while the majority of people are asleep.
‘What we can do better’
Murnane noted that the situation in Ohio should be a wake up call for the Hawkins County, and is a reminder for HAZMAT and all county rescue agencies about this potential. That’s not to mention the tractor trailers carrying hazardous materials to and from area industries.
“It made me think about what we need to do to be better prepared for that,” Murnane said. “We need to look at more of our monitoring. We’ve talked before at the Safety meetings that we need monitors, and of course when you get monitors you have recurring costs because sensors go bad and have to be replaced. With the budget we have here, how do you balance out buying a $1,500 monitor and in 3-4 years sensors start going out. But, (the Ohio derailment) makes you think about what we can do better.”
Murnane added, “With an incident that size the big thing would be protecting the citizens and then making a plan. Essentially what they did. Make a plan. I don’t know if you want to light it off like they did. I heard some of the other HAZMAT guys who have been in it for years and years, and nobody has ever heard of detonating a container.”
In the Ohio situation Murnane said he probably would have suggested putting a lot of water on the tanks and keep them cool until it was safe to unload the toxic materials.
“I think when those big black plumes of smoke went up, anybody halfway sensitive knows what’s going to be in that black smoke,” Murnane said. “Toxic chemicals. I think they’re going to have a problem for many years.”
‘Preparation and training’
As the Hawkins County HAZMAT Chief, Murnane said the best defense is preparation and training.
In the event of a major derailment NSR will arrive quickly with heavy equipment and trained personnel to deal with the incident Murnane noted.
“We’ve got trained guys who can stop a leak if it’s small,” Murnane said. “But if you get into something that’s larger, it’s going to take more of a regional response. You’re going to have the railroad coming. You’re going to have TEMA.”
The average citizen probably doesn’t think about what’s on the train cars that pass through their neighborhood, but if it’s got a diamond shaped placard on it, it’s carrying hazardous material. That placard also has a United Nations number you can look up online to find out exactly what’s in that car.
In 2007 there was a major NFS derailment near Bulls Gap. Fortunately those cars weren’t carrying hazardous materials, but Murnane said that shows it can happen here.
Murnane said the public should be aware of the potential for risk. But they can be reassured knowing that the cars and tankers are built strong to withstand accidents, and that Hawkins County HAZMAT, EMA, and other emergency responders will be focused on human safety in the event of a derailment.
“Our concern is the citizens,” Murnane said. “Life safety is number one. The big thing with us would be to identify the materials, and start evacuating the people, and then start seeing exactly what we’ve got. Do we need to get bigger with the evacuations, and don’t let people get in there.”