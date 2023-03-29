The Rogersville Chamber of Commerce recently applied for a grant to complete the renovations for the interior of the 111-year-old St. Marks Presbyterian Church.
Chamber director Nancy Barker noted that the exterior renovation is basically completed. Last month workers installed railings on the front steps, and previous work included replacing and protecting stained glass, a new roof, shoring up the walls, and paint.
The plan for the interior is to establish an event center in the former sanctuary which will seat about 200 people and be available for plays, concerts, weddings, and other events.
“If you wanted to do some kind of meeting you would be able to use that,” Barker said. “It will have an overhead projector and a screen, and we’ll be able to rent that out. Upstairs will only have benches, so you won’t have tables, but downstairs will have all the other office equipment that you need.”
Barker said the bottom floor would be used as an Entrepreneur Center where business owners can rent a small space where they would have access to a printer, internet, conference room and other professional office amenities.
The goal is to have St. Marks completed by October of 2024.
St. Marks Presbyterian was an African American Church that was part of the old Swift College campus which is now owned by the Hawkins County Board of Education. The church was founded in 1875, and the existing church was constructed in 1912.
Due to dwindling membership the church ceased services in 2000 and disbanded in 2002. It was named to the National Registry of Historic Places in 2006, and was subsequently named among the top-10 most endangered historic locations in Tennessee.
A committee attempting to restore the church received a lease from the school to restore the building and create a community center.
Although a substantial amount work was completed in 2019, when the Pandemic occurred the St. Marks project was stalled because all the grants from the state were put on hold.
More Chamber updates
Swift Park is in the process of receiving new playground equipment including two regular swing sets, one infant swing, and one handicap swing. Other plans are to add walking paths, and upgrade restrooms, and eventually install a new pavilion.
The Downtown Improvement Grant is almost completed. Two projects yet to be completed are the Fowler building which is expected to be completed by April 1, and the Shepherd Center and other Of One Accord downtown buildings will be painted.
Work is expected to begin in April at the Powel Law Office on Phase 2 of the restoration of the 1790s structure. The latests projects will include replacing logs, and installing windows and doors to their 1800 appearance.
The County Commission approved a lease with the city to create parking for Church Street businesses behind the County Mayor’s offices adjacent to where the old jail was located.
The Rogersville Main Street Program has bee certified as a Tennessee Main Street program for 2023.
Symmco Inc., which purchased the former Phipps Bend Spec Building last year, has scheduled a job fair for Wednesday, April 19 at 386 Phipps Bend Road in Surgoinsville for walk-in interviews. Among the open positions are maintenance mechanic, diesetters, compaction press operators, sinter furnace operators, and a shipper/material handler. You can email your resume to: hr@symmco.com