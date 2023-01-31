The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 4-0 Thursday, with one abstention and two aldermen absent, in favor of the first reading of an ordinance eliminating the annual pet registry renewal.
The original ordinance, 10-209, required any dog or cat over the age of three months be re-registered at an annual rate of $2.50 if they were neutered or spayed and $5 if not. This was in addition to an iniitial registration of $10 or $20 for fixed or un-fixed. Re-registrations would be allowed only if vaccinations were up-to-date or before the date of shots expiring.
“(Mount Carmel) does not have the staff to keep up with animal registrations,” said Alderman Jim Bare, who suggested discontinuing the annual renewals.
Alderman James Gilliam said of the ordinance, “Basically, what this is for is in case your dog gets lost, they have an ID number. They can come in the office, they can locate the dog and the number, and bring the dog back to the owner.”
Gilliam added, “It’s the way the dog catcher can bring the [pet] back to the owner.”
The consensus of the board was that with just a one-time payment, dogs and cats would still have an ID number without having to update it each year. Many people did not even know that annual pet registration renewals were a thing.
Confusion on the Matter
Alderman Darby Patrick admitted, “Having paid them for years, I always thought it was a one-time fee.”
Jim Bare replied, “Most people do not know that it’s annual, but like I just read, it’s in the ordinance. It’s supposed to be annual.”
Further in the discussion, Mayor Stillwell asked, “How do we know these people are going to update these shots?”
Jim Bare admitted that the government will not know that owners are updating shots, but opinions abound that there needs to be a way of ensuring owners maintain responsibility.
Dissenting Opinion and Previous Issues
Mayor Pat Stillwell, who abstained her vote on the matter, feels that there should still be a way of ensuring that pet owners are keeping their animals’ shots in check.
“Owners need to let us know about shots,” Mayor Stillwell says, maintaining that the City of Mount Carmel needs to keep up in ensuring safety for residents.
Currently, the town still has ordinance 10-101 that prohibits the free running of animals as well as 10-107, allowing for the seizure of any loose animal.
“We need to buckle down on our Leash Law… let owners be fined,” Stillwell said.
Mount Carmel has had animal control issues in the past.
In 2021 the animal shelter was in disrepair with a roof that was about to cave in due to water damage and years of neglect. The BMA decided to fire its previous animal control officer catcher.
Mount Carmel’s stray animals are currently sent to the Hawkins County Humane Society in Rogersville.
Moving Forward
For now, the wording on ordinance 10-209 will change to reflect the decision that pet registration will be a one-time thing. Mount Carmel still looks ahead to keeping the public safe from loose animals in any way that it can.
While most of the BMA is happy with their decision to update the ordinance, Mayor Stilwell said she still wants to see updates to the animal laws.
“[Being mayor] is a job for the people, not for me.”