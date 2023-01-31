mcbma 1-27-23 001

Mayor Pat Stillwell, left, abstained during the vote of the first reading of an ordinance eliminating the requirement for an annual pat registration fee and making it a one time only fee.

Jeff Bobo

The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 4-0 Thursday, with one abstention and two aldermen absent, in favor of the first reading of an ordinance eliminating the annual pet registry renewal.

