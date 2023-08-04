Creek erosion had gotten to within two feet of the west road at the Highland Cemetery.
Rogersville Public Works staff were working hard Wednesday addressing an erosion problem in the creek the separates Rogersville City Park and Highland Cemetery.
On Wednesday Rogersville public works continued a project in which they are filling wire boxes with large gravel which are lodged up against the embankment.
Work continued Wednesday to address an erosion problem at Rogersville City Park that was threatening the road at the west side of Highland Cemetery.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Rogersville, TN
Aug. 2, 2023
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.