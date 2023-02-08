The Hawkins County Commission’s Personnel Committee voted last week to forward a pay scale bump recommendation to the Budget Committee for Veteran Services Officer Mike Manning’s deputy Brandee Smith.
Manning told the committee at its Jan. 31 meeting that Smith has been classified as an administrative assistant since she started in 2007, but actually she can do anything Manning does.
The only thing that disqualifies Smith from being the county VSO is she’s not a veteran. Manning noted that what separates Smith from other VSO office staff across the state is that she is accredited to file claims on behalf of the veterans.
“If I’m not in the office, she can file the claim just like I can,” Manning told the committee. “She has to go through annual training in order to keep that accreditation through the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services. She has to go through and maintain and national inter-agency background check in order to be certified by the Department of Veterans Affairs to access the VAs database, and file claims through them.”
Manning added, “One of the things that came up when I presented this to the previous mayor was, ‘You can't give her a raise without you getting a raise because then she’ll make more than you.’ I don’t care if she makes more money than me. As a matter of fact, I think she deserves to make more money than me.”
Smith is currently topped out at Grade 6 with the title admin assistant on the county pay scale. Manning asked that she be bumped to Grade 7 under the title Veterans Services Deputy, which would increase her pay from $34,795 to $38,274.
Manning noted that depending on which database you’re looking at Hawkins County has between 6,000 and 10,000 veterans living here.
He said those veterans bring in approximately $54 million per year into Hawkins County in disability income alone. Manning noted that total is equal to half of Hawkins County’s overall operating budget for one year.
“They run a lot of people through that office,” Mayor Mark DeWitte added. “They’re a shining example of what a Veterans Services Office should be.”
Commissioner Robbie Palmer made the motion to forward the request to the Budget Committee.
“Brandee has served that office well,” Palmer said. “I believe that would be giving an employee justice for her years of work in that office.”
Palmer’s motion was approved 7-0. If approved by the Budget Committee that change would then have to be approved by the full commission to become final.
In other business the Personnel Committee also voted on Jan. 31 to recommend Trustee Jim Shanks’ request to bump his Chief Deputy Trustee on the pay scale from a Grade 8, which tops out at $44,016; to Grade 9 which tops out at $50,617.
Shanks told the committee he believes his chief deputy was misclassified when the salary scale was revised in 2014. The employee’s name wasn’t mentioned during the Personnel Committee meeting.
“We talk about the experience and her being here so long, but it’s just the job itself, no matter who’s in it, should be a higher pay grade than an 8,” Shanks told the committee.
As with Smith, if Shanks' request is approved by the Budget Committee, the full commission will make the final decision.