The Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen agreed Tuesday to apply for two separate grants that would allocate more than $1.6 million for improvements to Rogersville City Park.
Both grant applications were requested by the Parks and Rec Board which met Tuesday prior to the BMA meeting.
P&R director Matthew Elkins told his board an application is due in April for a $500,000 state Local Parks and Rec Fund (LPRF) grant with a $500,000 local match, for an overall $1 million allocation.
Those funds would be used for a variety of park projects including a new ball field concession stand/restroom facility, another new restroom facility near the stage, new playground equipment, and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessibility improvements.
A seperate Community Development Block Brant would allocated more than $630,000 with 12 percent local match. Elkins said those funds would be used primarily to create a new walking trail within the park, as well as repair existing paved areas including the tennis courts
In 2021 Rogersville participated in a 10-year Parks Master Plan which was required for the city to be eligible for parks and recreation grants from the state. As part of that evaluation the community was asked to fill out a questionnaire and/or attend a public hearing to prioritizing its wants and needs for the park.
Elkins said the projects that would be undertaken if these grants are approved were all at the top of the community’s priority list.
‘We need bathrooms terribly’
One of the projects for the LPRF grant would be a new concession stand and restrooms for the ballfields. Elkins noted that there are already plans for that concession stand that were left over when the proposed City Hall/community center project at the United Grocery property was shelved.
“As you all probably know, the bathrooms in the park are horrid,” Elkins told his board. “That’s the built bathrooms, not to mention all the port-o-potties we’ve got scattered around that we’re paying $300-$400 a month for. We need bathrooms terribly.”
Elkins added, “That’s going to really help the ball field environment. As you know the bathrooms at the ball field in that concession stand are one-seaters, and I’d almost rather go to a port-o-potty.”
Another new restroom facility would be constructed near the stage area to serve the playground, basketball courts and the stage, replacing the port-o-potties in that section of the park.
One goal is to offer year-around heated bathrooms at the park. Currently the two indoor bathrooms at the park are closed during the winter because they’re old and will freeze.
‘Overhaul that main playground area’
A second major expenditure from the LPRF grant would be about $300,000 worth of new playground equipment.
“You’re talking maybe one monster structure, and replacing the swings that are there,” Elkins said. “Those swings don’t meet safety standards anymore. You couldn’t buy new swings like that. They’re way too tall. With this grant we’re hoping to overhaul that main playground area with a flagship piece in the center that we can start building on in future years.”
Elkins added, “Every one of those has to have ADA accessibility, so a lot of this million dollars would go towards new parking for the ball field, concessions would have to regraded a little bit and create handicapped spots. … Same thing with the stage (restroom), and same thing with the playground.”
A pre-application was already submitted, and the full application is due in mid-April. Elkins said he doesn’t anticipate the grants being awarded until August or September, and the city wouldn’t be able to utilize the funds until early next year.
Walking trail
Another one of the community’s high priority wish list items for Rogersville City Park was more walking trails, which would be addressed with the $630,000 CDBG grant if approved.
“That is one of the most common, if not the most common daily activity, because people are in there all the time walking in the middle of the road,” Elkins said. “What we want to do is build a sidewalk as you leave the ballfields, take a left toward the park, stay on the side of the road, go around the pond, up towards the playground, and connect it into the playground and across the street to the stage, and connect to that walking track.”
Elkins added, “Maybe push it on up and stop at the basketball courts. That way you’re hitting almost every main feature. At some point in the future we can start building off of that, through the playground and other areas of the park. What we’re proposing is widening the road, and then laying curbs to isolate a sidewalk. That way people can walk safely to the playground and keep their kids out of the road.”
CDBG funds would also be used to fix the ball field parking lot where water stands, as well as repaving the tennis courts. Elkis said he’d also like to repave the walking track at the stage if there’s enough money left over from this grant.