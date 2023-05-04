Jamie Miller

Hawkins County EMA director Jamie Miller told the commission’s Public Safety Committee at its April 20 meeting that the top priority now is to purchase digital radio frequencies for future expansion of the county’s emergency radio system.

 Jeff Bobo

The county commission’s Public Safety Committee voted last month to recommend a $182,000 ARPA allocation for 12 digital radio frequencies to accommodate future expansion of the emergency radio system.

Rogersville, TN

April 20, 2023

