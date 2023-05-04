The county commission’s Public Safety Committee voted last month to recommend a $182,000 ARPA allocation for 12 digital radio frequencies to accommodate future expansion of the emergency radio system.
Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency director Jamie Miller told the Public Safety Committee (PSC) at its April 20 meeting that acquiring those frequencies first is the top priority.
But, in order to utilize those frequencies the county will also eventually have to purchase new digital radios for the eight volunteer fire departments as well as HAZMAT.
The cost of those radios is estimated at $436,000, which is an allocation that will be discussed at a later date.
In March Hawkins County implemented its digital radio upgrade for police and Hawkins County EMS ambulance service. Currently one repeater provides digital radio coverage for law enforcement and EMS, and Miller said it is “surpassing expectations tremendously”.
But, the fire departments and HAZMAT are still on analogue radios frequencies.
“In order to bring anyone else on this system, whether it be fire, Board of Education, whatever, the second repeater would need to be brought online,” Miller told the PSC. “At some point we’re going to bring three online in a digital capacity.”
In order to bring the new repeaters online, however, the county will have to purchase some new frequency licenses
The cost was estimated not to exceed $182,000, although Miller said he hopes to bring it in much less.
That would cover the cost of seven digital radio licenses for emergency radio traffic, and five for the school system.
Miller explained that the $182,000 would cover the cost of licenses to bring a second repeater online, as well as covering the licenses if they build two additional antenna locations in the future. The cost also includes any hardware needs to complete these upgrades, as well as adding WiFi into the radios.
The frequency licenses are available through Motorola and were previously intercoastal waterway frequencies held by the US Coast Guard.
Miller said those licenses need to be purchased now because they are in high demand and may not be available later.
“Once those licenses are sold we have completely shut the door on expanding the system,” Miller said. “There’s not any additional licenses available at that point. I would recommend at a minimum we try to secure the licenses at this point because if we don’t, that’s the only path to expand this in the future.”
Miller added, “If you buy the radios, and you don’t buy the frequencies, and in three years you come to me and say we want to make those radios digital, the licenses may already be sold.”
As far as radios for fire departments, Miller said the $436,000 would cover the cost of 10 truck radios and 15 portables on average per fire department.
When that conversion takes place the cities will have to come online with the digital system because there will be no analogue radio service left from Hawkins County Central Dispatch/911.
The total cost for new radios for the city departments is estimated at $170,000. Miller said it would have to be decided later if the cities would be responsible for their own radio purchases.
Commissioner Danny Alvis made a motion to forward a recommendation to the Budget Committee to purchase both the frequencies and the county fire department radios for a total of $618,000.
That motion failed for lack of a second.
Commissioner John Gibson then made a motion to recommend to the Budget Committee the allocation of $182,000 from remaining ARPA funds to secure the digital frequency licenses.
“If we don’t secure those now and somebody else does, we’re just out of luck,” Gibson said.
Gibson’s motion was approved 6-0.
The Budget Committee will consider this recommendation when it meets again May 15.