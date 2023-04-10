Eric Buchanan

Hawkins County finance director Eric Buchanan explained to the county commission’s Audit Committee on April 6 that the lone 2021-22 audit finding occurred due to increased tax liability created by employee COVID bonuses.

 Jeff Bobo

Hawkins County’s lone 2021-22 audit finding can be traced back to 2020 HCSO employee COVID bonuses, which put the county’s tax payment over $100,000 and changed the deadline for the quarterly IRS tax payment.

Rogersville, TN

April 6, 2023

Trending Recipe Videos