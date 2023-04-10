Hawkins County’s lone 2021-22 audit finding can be traced back to 2020 HCSO employee COVID bonuses, which put the county’s tax payment over $100,000 and changed the deadline for the quarterly IRS tax payment.
County finance director Eric Buchanan told the county commission’s Audut Committee at its April 6 meeting that he petitioned the IRS to forgive a $2,521 penalty assessed for the late payment due to the unusual circumstances.
That request was denied.
The quarter that this late employee income tax and Social Security tax payment occurred coincided with the payment of COVID 19 bonus funds from a grant the county received from the state.
Those bonuses were awarded to Sheriff’s Office employees by the County Commission.
As a result of those COVID bonus payments, for the first time in Hawkins County history that the county’s federal tax liability surpassed the $100,000 threshold, which causes the next day rule to kick in for IRS payments.
“We’ve never had that much tax liability in a single recordable period,” Buchanan said. “We issued those (bonuses) for the Sheriff’s Office at the same time as our standard payroll, and that was the first time we were above that ($100,000) rule. The problem was, no one on the staff was aware of that rule at the time. We still paid the recorded taxes within the normal window that we were supposed to pay them.”
Buchanan said normally the IRS payment is due 3-4 business days later.
“That’s still what we did, but unfortunately when you surpass $100,000 it activates the next day rule,” Buchanan said.
The late payment occurred in September of 2020, but the IRS notice of the late payment wasn’t received by the county until August of 2021. The next day Buchanan issued a letter to the IRS asking for forgiveness.
“I received numerous responses from them for extensions for more time on their part to review our request,” Buchanan said. “It wasn’t until April 19, 2022 that I received the denial letter. They were not going to forgive the penalty, and we paid it on May 13 (2022).”
Buchanan added, “All relevant parties have been made aware of the rule now. Since then (exceeding $100,000) has happened a few more times, and we have paid it in compliance with a next-day tax payment.”
The Audit Committee also received its overall 2021-22 Audit report from Buchanan and Mark Treece, who is the Tennessee Comptroller’s audit manager for the East Tennessee region.
That one IRS late payment was the only negative finding in the 2021-22 Hawkins County audit, which encompasses all county departments including the school system.
The report also noted that there were two negative findings in the 2020-21 Hawkins County audit, but both had been corrected as of 2021-22.
“It says we had no significant deficiencies or incidents of non compliance for both financial statement or federal awards,” Buchanan said.
Treece added, “Hawkins County has had two ‘no finding’ reports — one in 2016 and one in 2019 — and then the other findings have never been more than three or four. That covers the entire county. Not just the Mayor’s office or the finance office. It covers all the clerks, the school department, plus the highway department.
The 2021-22 audit will be read into the record at the April 24 County Commission meeting, which is a requirement to maintain the county’s Tennessee Three Star program status.