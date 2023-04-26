Hawkins County EMS director Jason Murrell asked the commission’s Public Safety Committee last week for an extension of the ambulance service’s franchise agreement while the possibility of a joint venture with the county is explored.
Hawkins County EMS will receive a six month extension before its county franchise agreement expires on June 30 to give commissioners time to explore an alternative agreement.
EMS director Jason Murrell told the commission’s Public Safety Committee (PSC) on April 20 there have been discussions about the possibility of the county entering into a joint venture, or quasi-governmental agreement with HCEMS.
HCEMS is the county’s sole provider of ambulance service.
Murrell couldn’t say specifically what such an agreement would mean for either the county, or the ambulance service. Murrell said he would defer that question to the attorneys and the state, although he noted that Washington County EMS and Unicoi County EMS currently have similar agreements with their counties.
“That would allow several things to happen to benefit the county itself, any municipalities that would want to participate, as well as help the service grow, and hopefully recruit and retain more employees in the ever changing world of EMS where everybody is short-staffed,” Murrell told the PSC.
Mayor Mark DeWitte was one of the key players in those discussions, which have been put on hold while the mayor recovers from a recent illness.
“We can get more information and have more in-depth meetings — possibly special meetings — just to deal with looking into that possibility,” Murrell said. “Doing an extension of the franchise is needed until we get more information to make that final decision. It’s an urgent need, but it’s something you need to take your time to make sure it’s done correctly.”
Hawkins County EMS is completing a three year franchise agreement. Murrell said he feels the details and paperwork could be completed within a year if the county goes the joint venture route.
Committee member John Gibson suggested a six month extension, and if they need more time it could be extended another six months, as opposed to tying up the franchise for a whole year.
The PSC voted 6-0 in favor of a six month extension. Murrell noted that if the issue isn’t resolved by the end of the year another extension will have to be placed on the agenda of the December, 2023 county commission meeting.
PSC Chairman Robbie Palmer said he would prepare a resolution so this first extension is on the agenda of the May commission meeting.