Jason Murrell

Hawkins County EMS director Jason Murrell asked the commission’s Public Safety Committee last week for an extension of the ambulance service’s franchise agreement while the possibility of a joint venture with the county is explored.

 Jeff Bobo

Hawkins County EMS will receive a six month extension before its county franchise agreement expires on June 30 to give commissioners time to explore an alternative agreement.

Rogersville, TN

April 20, 2023

Trending Recipe Videos