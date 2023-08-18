County Commission 7-24-23

That Hawkins County Commission approved its 2023-24 budget this past July 24, but will attempt to have the budget approved by June 30 beginning next year.

 Jeff Bobo

The Hawkins County Commission and Board of Education will work together to try to get the annual budget completed and approved before the new fiscal year begins.

Rogersville, TN

Aug. 3, 2023
  