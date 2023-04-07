Although there was a lot of argument in opposition, county commissioners will have a workshop at the Hawkins County Airport on May 25 before making a decision on a request to post a rescue truck at the airport.
Hawkins County Rescue Squad member John Antrican told the commission’s Airport Committee during Monday’s meeting that the HCRS would like to leave a truck at the airport under a carport to help reduce response times to accidents on the far eastern end of their coverage area.
The majority of calls that the Hawkins County Rescue Squad responds to are automobile accidents, and the HCRS covers all Hawkins County roadways west of Stony Point in eastern Surgoinsville. The Hawkins County Airport is located in the west end of Surgoinsville at 659 Main Street.
“It would reduce response times to the eastern end of our response area by about 10 minutes, versus a truck coming from our station on McKinney (in Rogersville), ” Antrican said.
Antrican said they would place the truck and carport out of the way of airport operations. One location discussed was behind the maintenance shop.
Airport manager Mark Finley said his only concern about the request is security, and how many people would have access to restricted areas within the airport.
Antrican noted that there are three members including himself living in the immediate area of the airport who would mostly likely retrieve the truck during an emergency.
Finley noted that when rescue helicopters land at the airport to pick up a patient it becomes a “circus” because there are 40 rescue personnel involved in the operation.
Antrican said it would likely be a single member who enters the airport to retrieve the vehicle during an emergency.
Airport Committee chairman Nancy Barker noted that allowing a Rescue Squad vehicle to be stationed at the airport would set a precedent that might result in other agencies such as a fire department or EMS seeking to locate a rescue vehicle there as well.
Barker suggested that another option for the HCRS might be utilize the HCSO substation/fire station at Phipps Bend. Antrican noted that Phipps Bend is at the far western edge of the HCRS service area, and the airport would be more beneficial.
“We might have to have insurance if you were at the airport,” Barker said. “We’re looking at people going in and out, and he (Finley) wouldn’t know who was in there after hours. If a plane were to land, and somebody was on the runway, or something was on the runway, it could cause major issues. You think those things will never happen, but unfortunately they do.”
Commissioner Jason Roach asked if it would satisfy security concerns if only a handful of members were given clearance.
Finley said if the truck was approved at the airport he would want it in writing that the HCRS is responsible for any security breaches that are caused by its personnel.
The Airport Committee had already scheduled a workshop at the airport for May 25 at 5 p.m. to discuss a request for a new privately owned hangar. The committee voted to place the Rescue Squad request on the agenda for that workshop as well.