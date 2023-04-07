Airport

The Hawkins County Rescue Squad is asking for permission to place a truck at the Hawkins County Airport, shown here, to reduce response times to emergencies on the eastern end of the HCRS’s coverage area.

 Jeff Bobo

Although there was a lot of argument in opposition, county commissioners will have a workshop at the Hawkins County Airport on May 25 before making a decision on a request to post a rescue truck at the airport.

Rogersville, TN

April 3, 2023

Trending Recipe Videos