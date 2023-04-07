ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee’s Jake Elliott went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs to lead Cherokee to a 6-4 win over Claiborne County on Tuesday to complete the Twin Lakes Conference series sweep.
The Chiefs blanked the Bulldogs 5-0 in Monday’s game at Claiborne.
Cherokee (12-3) is currently ranked No. 4 in the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association Class 3A poll.
Four Chiefs — Cole Putnal, Clay Wagoner, Brady LeRoy and Elliott — had multiple hits in Tuesday’s win over Claiborne County. Putnal and Gage Adkins doubled for Cherokee.
Reliever Tyler Lawson pitched the Chiefs to victory. The righthander allowed one run on three hits in four innings. LeRoy started and allowed three runs on two hits in three innings of work.
Reliever Ty Pryse took the loss for Claiborne. He gave up three runs on four hits in three innings.
In Monday’s game at Claiborne County, Keaton Lawson twirled a gem — allowing just two hits in 6 1/3 innings to blank the Bulldogs. He walked two and struck out six. Tyler Lawson came on in relief for the final two outs.
Putnal went 2 for 3 to lead the Chiefs, who were held to just six hits in the game. Elliott, Aidan Webb, Keaton Lawson and Will Price each had one hit. Parker Travis, Clay Wagoner and Webb drove in one run apiece.
The Chiefs overcame five fielding errors to collect the Twin Lakes Conference win.