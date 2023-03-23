CHURCH HILL — Sophomore Addyson Fisher did a little bit of everything for Volunteer on Tuesday night.
Not only did the Lady Falcons’ ace throw a three-hitter and strike out 11 batters en route to a 6-1 Upper Lakes Conference softball win over Unicoi County. She also provided some offensive firepower with a three-run homer that gave Volunteer a 4-1 lead at the end of the first inning.
“She threw a good game,” said Volunteer head coach Jackie Strickler. “Anytime you beat Unicoi, that’s something. In my years down here, we’ve taken some pretty good thumpings from them. They’ve got a real good program. They always have had. We’re starting to put ourselves in that position. We’re working toward having a good program from top to bottom.”
Abby Fisher finished 3-for-3 and drove in three runs — one each in the first, third and fourth innings. She also swiped two bases. “She’s like a machine. That’s what I call her, ‘The Machine,’ because when she’s on, she’s on,” Strickler said.
The Lady Falcons (5-1-1, 2-0) racked up 10 hits. In addition to the Fishers, Kendra Huff was 2-for-3 and scored twice. Haley Russell also had a pair of hits for Volunteer. Zetta Smith also singled and scored.
“It was spread out pretty good, and that’s what we want,” Strickler said.
Addyson Fisher went the distance to earn the win. Destiny Bridges, Jala Chandley and Skylar Tipton had the only hits for the Lady Blue Devils.
“We weren’t as a sharp mentally as we should be. A lot of that might be being on spring break,” Strickler said. “It’s the little things. That’s what we’re working at. We want to do all the little things right. That’s the key, and we’re going to get there. We’ve got to clean a few things up, but this bunch is resilient and they’re going to play hard. We’ve just got to keep working.”
Unicoi’s Cami Peterson surrendered all six runs — five earned — in six innings of work. She walked one and struck out six.
The Lady Falcons opened Upper Lakes Conference play with a 2-0 win last week at Sullivan East. Russell went 2-for-3 with a double in that game. Volunteer then tied Boone 1-1 on Thursday, before dropping a 7-0 decision to Morristown East. The Lady Falcons then reeled off a 13-1 win over Thomas Walker, a 4-0 win over Unicoi County and a 12-3 win over Science Hill in the East Tennessee Classic.
Against Thomas Walker, Smith drove in five runs. Against Unicoi, Addyson Fisher threw a one-hitter and struck out 11. Bryleigh Salyer had three hits. Huff had two hits and two RBIs.
Against Science Hill, Elise Bous picked up the win. Abby Fisher drove in four runs with a pair of hits. Huff was 3-for-3 and drove in two runs. Veda Barton was 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Addyson Fisher had two hits and two RBIs.
“We hit the ball really well out there (at the tournament). Bryleigh Salyer and Haley Russell both had an awesome weekend hitting the ball. We pitched well. On Saturday, our pitchers did a good job and stayed ahead. Addyson (Fisher) beat Unicoi. Katelynn Trent beat Thomas Walker, and Elise Bous pitched well against Science Hill in the championship,” Strickler said.
“We’re feeling pretty good right now,” he said. “We’ve just got to keep building off of that.”
The Lady Falcons will have a few game-free days during spring break before hosting cross-county rival Cherokee on March 27 at 5 p.m.