ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville City School Warriors won an impressive 14-5 home victory over the Sulphur Springs Gamecocks on Monday.
Eli Boyd started on the mound for RCS and faced only four batters in the first inning. For the Warriors, Jayden Weston and Carson Waters both walked. Weston scored on a Porter Owen sacrifice fly. The Warriors led 1-0 after one inning.
In the second, Boyd struck out three of the four Sulphur Springs batters he faced. For the Warriors, Teegan LeRoy doubled but was tagged out trying to steal third. Ledger Helton walked, Landon Davis singled and both scored on a Weston triple to give the Warriors a 3-0 lead.
In the third inning, Helton came on to pitch for the Warriors. The Gamecocks put two runs on the board before the Warriors ended the top of the ending with a double play. Boyd got on base with a walk and later scored when Helton hit a single. Weston and Waters walked, scoring Helton. Porter Owen walked, scoring Davis. Weston stole home to make the score 7-2.
The fourth inning was productive for the Gamecocks, who added three runs before the Warriors and Davis, on in relief, could get out of the top half of the inning with the bases loaded. The Warriors answered back, though. They added five runs in the fourth. Boyd singled and later scored when he stole home. LeRoy scored after consecutive walks loaded the bases. Owen singled to drive Davis in. With the bases loaded, Cade Putnal hit a double to score Weston and Owen. The Warriors led 12-5 after four innings.
In the fifth inning, Putnal went in to pitch for the Warriors. He faced only three Gamecocks. Only three Warriors batted in a scoreless fifth inning.
Sulphur Springs didn’t plate a run in the sixth. The Warriors’ lead increased when Owen doubled to score Davis and Putnal singled to drive in Owen.
In the seventh, the Gamecocks got one runner on base. Waters came in to pitch to the final two batters.