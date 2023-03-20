ROGERSVILLE — The Grainger Lady Grizzlies shut out the Cherokee Lady Chiefs Thursday evening for an 8-0 Twin Lakes Conference win.
Kennedy Dishner started the night at pitcher for Cherokee. The first three inning were scoreless for both teams. The Lady Grizzlies threatened to break through in the top of the third, but stranded runners at second and third. The Lady Chiefs picked up their first hit in the home half of the inning, a single from Leah Lamb.
Cherokee’s Nicole Bradley came on in relief in the fourth inning. Grainger County got two singles and a double to plate a pair of runs. In the bottom of the fourth, the Lady Chiefs got a single from Bradley, but could not push the run across.
In the fifth inning, the Lady Grizzlies added two runs before falling victim to a Cherokee double play by Campbell Owen to end the inning. The Lady Chiefs went three up and three down and trailed 4-0.
The Lady Grizzlies hit five straight singles followed by a double in the sixth to add three more runs. The Lady Chiefs defense managed to tag two runners out at home. The Lady Chiefs got a single from Hannah Bates but didn’t threaten to score.
The Lady Grizzlies added their final run in the top of the seventh. In the home half, the Lady Chiefs got a double from Lamb, but the final three batters struck out to end the game.