Church Hill’s Cade Smith (14) fields the ball against Central.
Aiden Miller looks the runner back to second.
A Central runner attempts to avoid the tag at home plate.
The Church Hill batter dodges a pitch against Central.
Church Hill batter dodges a pitch
Jameson Mowell delivers a pitch for the Panthers.
Aiden Whitten delivers a pitch for the Panthers.
Branson Cordell waits for the ball in Church Hill's opening game against Central.
Church Hill’s Colton Huff slides into second base.
Owen Fleenor fields the ball in the outfield for Church Hill.
Brody Patterson rounds third to score for Church Hill.
A Central batter shrinks to avoid being hit by a pitch.
Aiden Whitten swings at a pitch during last week’s doubleheader against Central.
A baserunner keeps an eye on the pitcher as coach Bryant Hill looks on.
A Church Hill batter watches a pitch go by.
A runner heads for home for the Panthers.
A Central runner tries to avoid the tag at home plate.
CHURCH HILL — The Church Hill Middle School baseball team swept Central for a pair of conference wins last week. The Panthers won the first game 5-4 in extra innings and won the nightcap 6-2.
