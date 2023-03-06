KNOXVILLE — The Volunteer Falcons punched their ticket to the TSSAA Class 3A state basketball tournament with an impressive 95-71 sectional win over Knox Halls Monday night.
The Falcons, firing on all cylinders from the opening tip, had four players hit double figures to secure the school’s first-ever trip to the boys’ state tournament.
"All the credit goes to these boys. They've put all the work in. Wow," said Volunteer coach Zac Crawford. "When everything clicks like that, basketball is fun. There's no substitution for making shots, and it all came together tonight."
The Red Devils had no answer for Volunteer’s talented guard play. The senior trio of Joltin Harrison, Andrew Knittel and Bradin Minton combined for 69 of the Falcons’ 95 points.
“It feels great. This is kind of what we’ve worked towards our whole life. To come in here and be able to deliver on the one day that mattered feels amazing," Knittel said. "We hit shots and played great D. We did everything we needed to do to win."
Every time Halls thought it had plugged a gap in its defense, the Falcons found another way to score. Harrison led the charge with 26 points. Knittel added 24, and Minton 19. The Falcons knocked down 10 3-pointers in the game — four by Harrison, three by Minton, two by Knittel and one by senior Blake Head.
"You know we’ve got five seniors, and we don’t want our last season to end. We really focused this week in practice and came ready to play," said Harrison, who also pulled down eight rebounds. "We shot great, played good defense, passed and moved the ball and everything, and came out on top."
Tucker McLain came off the bench to score 12 points for Volunteer. Cason Christian finished with eight points and six rebounds. Minton dished out nine assists, while Harrison and Knittel recorded three apiece.
“Tucker came in and gave us some great minutes. Cameron (Cox) and Jackson (Clonce) came in, and they played great. They gave us a break. They didn’t turn the ball over. They did their roles. They did great, both of them,” Minton said.
The tenacious Falcons' defense held the Red Devils in check throughout — with Christian frustrating Region 2 MVP Chandler Gamble underneath and Knittel taking senior guard Caleb Shaffer out of the mix for the entire first half.
"We worked on that all week. Drew obviously guarded him, and he’s — I think — the best defender in our area and our conference. And Cason did a great job on the big kid. Cason really locked in and boxed out, and got in his head a little bit I think," Harrison said.
Gamble finished with 18 for Knox Halls (20-13). Shaffer managed 17 — all in the second half when the Falcons had the game well in hand.
"They have a good system to get [Shaffer] the ball… so it's really just fighting off off-ball screens and staying in front of him so he doesn’t get any easy cuts to the goal. Really just not letting him catch the ball around the perimeter is what was helping us out a lot," Knittel said.
Look for complete coverage and photos from Monday's game in the Weekend Review.
The Falcons (24-11) will next play on March 14 in the TSSAA state quarterfinals at MTSU’s Murphy Center in Murfreesboro. They'll be joined in the Class 3A bracket by Unicoi County, Fulton and White County from the East Regional and MLK, Chester County, Haywood and Ridgeway from the West Regional. The quarterfinal pairings will be decided Tuesday morning.