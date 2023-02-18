ROGERSVILLE — The Cherokee Chiefs defeated the Claiborne County Bulldogs 63-52 Friday night in the play-in game for the District 2-3A boys’ basketball tournament.
The win moves the host Chiefs (11-18), the No. 4 seed, into the tournament semifinals on Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. against top-seeded Greeneville. The win also qualifies the Chiefs for the regional tournament for the first time since the 2011-2012 season.
Playing without injured guard Will Price, the Chiefs jumped out to an 8-0 lead and held the Bulldogs scoreless for almost four minutes to start the game. Colten McLain scored nine points in the quarter and the Chiefs were up 16-11.
The Chiefs held onto the lead in the second quarter, and Parker Travis hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make the halftime score 36-25.
The Chiefs led by as many as 17 points in the third quarter, but a Bulldog run made the margin 52-42 at the end of the period. The Bulldogs could not cut into the lead in the fourth quarter, and McLain made some late free throws to seal the victory.
Ethan Cupp led the Bulldogs with 31 points.
McLain finished with 26 points to lead Cherokee. Joey Henley added 13 and Travis 9. Others Chiefs who contributed to the scoring included Bryce Elliott (6), Landon Jeffers (5) and Elisha Jones (4).
There are four games on tap at Cherokee on Saturday. Doors open at 2 p.m.
In the girls’ semifinals, Claiborne will face Greeneville at 3 p.m. and Cocke County will face Grainger at 6 p.m. In the other boys’ semifinal, Cocke County will face Grainger at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $7.