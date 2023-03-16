ROGERSVILLE — The Cherokee baseball team got off to a great start, winning its season opener over the visiting Elizabethton Cyclones 7-5 Tuesday night. Parker Travis pitched the entire game for the Chiefs. Gage Adkins hit two home runs and Brady Leroy had one to lead the Chiefs’ attack.
The Cyclones jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The Chiefs quickly tied the game. Jake Elliott singled and scored on Leroy’s home run to tie the game 2-2. Cole Putnal had a single (Ryan Vigil came in to run for Putnal), and Aidan Webb doubled. A Cyclone error scored Vigil and Webb, and the Chiefs led 4-2 after the first inning.
In the second, the Cyclones went three-up and three-down. The Chiefs’ Adkins hit a solo home run to make it 5-2. The Cyclones added one run in the third and held the Chiefs scoreless to cut the lead to 5-3.
In the fourth inning, the Chiefs defense faced only four Cyclones’ batters and held the visitors scoreless. Adkins hit his second home run of the night to put the Chiefs up 6-3. Neither team scored in the fifth inning.
The Chiefs turned a double play to end the Cyclones’ half of the sixth inning. The Chiefs then got a single from Travis, a single from Putnal and a single from Webb, resulting in another run to end the inning with a 7-3 lead.
In the seventh, the Cyclones opened with a single before the Chiefs got the next two batters to ground and fly out. A two-run homer cut the lead to 7-5 before Travis struck out the final batter to end the game.
The Cyclones evened the series on Wednesday, taking a 6-3 win over the Chiefs at Joe O’Brien Field in Elizabethton.
The Lady Chiefs’ softball team opened the season on the road, dropping a 3-1 loss to Claiborne County on Tuesday night. Jefferson County defeated Cherokee 7-4 in Wednesday’s nonconference softball game.